Former Acting Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement Thomas Homan speaks on stage on the third day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 17, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Leon Neal / Getty Images)

Tom Homan Puts Democrats on Notice, Warns Not to 'Cross That Line' as Trump Team Plans to Deal with Border Crisis

 By Samantha Chang  November 19, 2024 at 6:30am
Tom Homan, President-elect Donald Trump’s “border czar” nominee, threw down the gauntlet to Democrats who plan to defy Trump’s mass deportation of illegal aliens, underscoring that to do so is a federal crime.

Homan, who previously served as acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement during Trump‘s first term, said left-wing mayors of “sanctuary cities” who resist deportation operations will regret it.

He issued the warning while reacting to Democratic Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, who said Sunday that her city won’t cooperate with the mass deportations even though Boston has been roiled by criminal illegal aliens wreaking havoc on the streets.

“Well, she’s not very smart, I’ll give her that. Because what I just said is that President Trump is going to prioritize public safety threats,” Homan told Newsmax on Monday.

“What mayor or governor doesn’t want public safety threats out of their communities?”

Homan pointed out that the No. 1 responsibility of mayors and governors is to protect their communities, and “that’s exactly what we’re going to do. So either [Wu] helps us or she gets the hell out of the way, because we’re going to do it.”

In blasting Wu’s harebrained promise to harbor illegal migrants, Homan noted that she’d violate federal laws that were originally passed in 1952.

“There’s a clear line here, and they can’t cross a clear line,”the incoming border czar warned. “I would suggest she read Title 8, United States Code 1324 (iii) that says you can’t harbor or conceal an illegal alien from federal law enforcement.”

“There are certain laws in place that they can’t cross, and I hope she doesn’t cross it,” Homan reiterated.

Title 8, United States Code 1324 (iii) “makes it an offense for any person who — knowing or in reckless disregard of the fact that an alien has come to, entered, or remains in the United States in violation of law — conceals harbors, or shields from detection, or attempts to conceal, harbor, or shield from detection, such alien in any place, including any building or any means of transportation.”

Related:
While Mexican Leader Was Congratulating Trump, What President-Elect Did During the Call May Explain His Entire Strategy

The penalty for violating Title 8, United States Code 1324 is five to 10 years in jail.

The death penalty could also be imposed if an innocent person is killed by an illegal alien who was roaming the streets because a dopey left-wing mayor or governor enabled it.

“Moreover, if the violation results in the death of any person, the defendant may be punished by death or by imprisonment for any term of years,” the statute states.

Tom Homan has made it clear that he’s serious about mass-deporting illegal migrants who are draining public resources, endangering public safety and compromising national security.

There’s going to be a new sheriff in town — and all the criminals and their enablers have been put on notice.

As the saying goes, “Don’t do the crime if you can’t do the time.”

Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a political commentator, lawyer and financial editor in NYC.
