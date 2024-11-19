Tom Homan Puts Democrats on Notice, Warns Not to 'Cross That Line' as Trump Team Plans to Deal with Border Crisis

Tom Homan, President-elect Donald Trump’s “border czar” nominee, threw down the gauntlet to Democrats who plan to defy Trump’s mass deportation of illegal aliens, underscoring that to do so is a federal crime.

Homan, who previously served as acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement during Trump‘s first term, said left-wing mayors of “sanctuary cities” who resist deportation operations will regret it.

He issued the warning while reacting to Democratic Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, who said Sunday that her city won’t cooperate with the mass deportations even though Boston has been roiled by criminal illegal aliens wreaking havoc on the streets.

“Well, she’s not very smart, I’ll give her that. Because what I just said is that President Trump is going to prioritize public safety threats,” Homan told Newsmax on Monday.

“What mayor or governor doesn’t want public safety threats out of their communities?”

Homan pointed out that the No. 1 responsibility of mayors and governors is to protect their communities, and “that’s exactly what we’re going to do. So either [Wu] helps us or she gets the hell out of the way, because we’re going to do it.”

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu says she will not cooperate with deportations and will protect the illegals in her city Border Czar Tom Homan has a message for her “It is a federal crime to harbor illegal aliens facing deportation!” You WILL comply or you WILL go to JAIL! pic.twitter.com/htR4dyBEzl — The Typical Liberal #1 In Exposing Liberal Lies (@the_typical_lib) November 19, 2024

In blasting Wu’s harebrained promise to harbor illegal migrants, Homan noted that she’d violate federal laws that were originally passed in 1952.

Do you like Tom Homan? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“There’s a clear line here, and they can’t cross a clear line,”the incoming border czar warned. “I would suggest she read Title 8, United States Code 1324 (iii) that says you can’t harbor or conceal an illegal alien from federal law enforcement.”

“There are certain laws in place that they can’t cross, and I hope she doesn’t cross it,” Homan reiterated.

Mayor Wu “we are not co-operating” with deportations and she suggests that a city may in fact be able to “reverse or override some parts” of federal immigration law, this morning on WCVB “On the Record” #mapoli #bospoli pic.twitter.com/gO8hJJcmz2 — JohnFGately (@johnfgately) November 17, 2024

Title 8, United States Code 1324 (iii) “makes it an offense for any person who — knowing or in reckless disregard of the fact that an alien has come to, entered, or remains in the United States in violation of law — conceals harbors, or shields from detection, or attempts to conceal, harbor, or shield from detection, such alien in any place, including any building or any means of transportation.”

The penalty for violating Title 8, United States Code 1324 is five to 10 years in jail.

Democrat governors who have had constituents robbed, raped and killed by illegal aliens are now saying that they will defy any attempts by the incoming Trump administration to apprehend and deport violent felons who shouldn’t even be in our country in the first place! That’s… pic.twitter.com/olzdxkEo0X — American Warrior for Christ (@johnrackham82) November 10, 2024

The death penalty could also be imposed if an innocent person is killed by an illegal alien who was roaming the streets because a dopey left-wing mayor or governor enabled it.

“Moreover, if the violation results in the death of any person, the defendant may be punished by death or by imprisonment for any term of years,” the statute states.

Sad to watch: He came in illegally, we flew him to a destination of his choice, fed him, housed him, and then he took the life of Laken Riley. Now he sits in court while taxpayers pay for his trial. Something needs to change—do you agree? 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/C1BqgW2qHL — Tony Lane 🇺🇸 (@TonyLaneNV) November 16, 2024

Kate Steinle, Mollie Tibbitts, Laken Riley, and Lisbeth Medina. Remember them on election day. Democrats are responsible for their deaths. pic.twitter.com/fOsEpU2m0e — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) September 27, 2024

Tom Homan has made it clear that he’s serious about mass-deporting illegal migrants who are draining public resources, endangering public safety and compromising national security.

There’s going to be a new sheriff in town — and all the criminals and their enablers have been put on notice.

As the saying goes, “Don’t do the crime if you can’t do the time.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.