Share
News

Prolific Actor Carl Weathers Dies at Age 76

 By The Associated Press  February 2, 2024 at 12:43pm
Share

Carl Weathers, a former NFL linebacker who became a Hollywood action movie and comedy star, has died.

He was 76.

Matt Luber, his manager, said Weathers died Thursday.

His family issued a statement saying he died “peacefully in his sleep.”

Weathers playing nemesis-turned-ally Apollo Creed in the “Rocky” movies, faced off against Arnold Schwarzenegger in “Predator” and taught golf in “Happy Gilmore.”

Trending:
Former White House Press Sec Appalled by Biden's Attempt to Answer Reporters: 'Professionally Insulting'

Comfortable flexing his muscles on the big screen in “Action Jackson” as he was joking around on the small screen in such shows as “Arrested Development,” he was perhaps most closely associated with Creed, who made his first appearance as the cocky, undisputed heavyweight world champion in 1976’s “Rocky,” starring Sylvester Stallone.

“It puts you on the map and makes your career, so to speak,” Weather told The Daily Beast in 2017. “But that’s a one-off, so you’ve got to follow it up with something.

“Fortunately those movies kept coming, and Apollo Creed became more and more in people’s consciousness and welcome in their lives, and it was just the right guy at the right time.”

Most recently, Weathers has starred in the Disney+ hit “The Mandalorian,” appearing in all three seasons.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Prolific Actor Carl Weathers Dies at Age 76
Actor Who Played a Central 'Law & Order' Character Since the 1990s Is Leaving the Show: 'The Time Has Come for Me to Move On'
Details Released on Deadly US Hangar Collapse - 3 Dead Identified
Prosecutors Target School Shooter's Mother, Say She Could Have Prevented the Bloodshed
Heartbreak for Two-Time Masters Champ Approaching His Probable Final Augusta Tournament: Devastating Injury Has Taken Him Out of Play
See more...

Conversation