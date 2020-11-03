New York Times bestselling author Joel C. Rosenberg, a onetime NeverTrumper who decided just days before the 2016 election to vote for the Republican candidate, is now fully aboard the Trump train.

And he’s offering 20 reasons why other people should support Trump too.

Rosenberg, a dual citizen of the United States and Israel, recounted in an essay published Friday an Oval Office meeting he had with President Donald Trump in March 2019.

The prolific Christian writer told Trump how he struggled deciding who to vote for in 2016 until just a few days before the election as he faced the deadline to mail his absentee ballot back to the states: “Well, sir, I should probably tell you that I … well … I was a NeverTrumper until four days before the election,” he said.

“What happened on the Thursday before the election?” the president wanted to know, according to Rosenberg.

“My wife came to me with an absentee ballot and Fed-Ex envelope,” Rosenberg recalled responding. “And she said to me, ‘You’ve got to make a decision.’ But I told her I was still agonizing.”

Lynn, his wife, then laid out the situation for him: It was a choice between Hillary Clinton, whose liberal campaign promises Rosenberg conceded she would surely keep, or Trump.

“[T]he problem is that you don’t trust Mr. Trump to keep his conservative promises, right?’” Lynn asked.

“The only way to stop Hillary from being elected is to vote for Mr. Trump and hope that he wins and hope that he keeps at least some of his promises. That’s it. That’s your only option,” she told him plainly.

“So, Mr. President, I voted for you that day,” Rosenberg said he told the president.

“And I just want to take the opportunity to thank you in person for keeping so many of your promises.”

The author — who has written several fiction and nonfiction books dealing with the Middle East — listed 12 reasons to Trump during his March 2019 meeting why he was fully behind him.

According to Rosenberg, Trump did the following:

“Moved the American Embassy to Jerusalem.” “Dramatically strengthened the U.S.-Israel alliance in myriad other ways.” “Was dramatically strengthening America’s alliance with the Arab world.” “Withdrew the U.S. from the insane Iran nuclear deal.” “Crushed the ISIS caliphate, ending genocide against Christians and Yazidis.” “Massively increased defense spending to rebuild the American military.” “Pushed NATO to spend more of its own money on its own defense.” “Gotten tough against the regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin, contrary to the allegations that were being made that he was ‘colluding’ with Putin and weakening U.S. national security.” “Signed the biggest tax cut and tax reform bill in U.S. history, creating millions of new jobs and powerful and sustained economic growth.” “Made America energy independent.” “Appointed hundreds of conservative, pro-life, originalist federal judges.” “Appointed two originalist, Scalia-esque Justices to the Supreme Court.”

Since their meeting, Rosenberg has added eight more Trump accomplishments, including that he has:

“Presented a creative and compassionate plan to create peace between Israel and the Palestinians.” “Brokered an historic peace treaty between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.” “Brokered an historic peace treaty between Israel and Bahrain.” “Brokered an historic peace treaty between Israel and Sudan.” “Gotten tough on China.” “Built a security wall to protect America’s southern border with Mexico.” “Mobilized the biggest government and private sector mobilization since World War II to protect the American people from COVID-19, the worst pandemic in 100 years, and re-opened the U.S. economy to allow for the creation already of 10.5 million new jobs.” “Appointed Amy Coney Barrett, a third originalist, Scalia-esque Justice to the Supreme Court.”

Rosenberg wrote he is also “deeply grateful” for Trump’s strong stands against socialism, abortion on demand, riots and lawlessness, and the left’s plans to shut down oil and natural gas exploration.

“I used to be a Never Trumper. Not anymore,” Rosenberg concluded.

Albert Mohler, president of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, has also left the ranks of the NeverTrumpers, and like Rosenberg publicly backed the president in an essay published last week.

Thank you @albertmohler for your vote of confidence. You and I agree we can never compromise on Religious Liberty. #BeliversandBallots get to the polls and vote to protect Religious Liberty! https://t.co/MiucOF3KIs — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2020

“The difference between a Trump administration and a Biden administration will shape a generation and have a very great deal to do with the future of our nation,” Mohler wrote.

“My convictions lead me to a very clear conclusion in this election,” he continued.

“I hope and vote for the election of Donald Trump and the Republican ticket for a second term and for a continued Republican majority in the U.S. Senate.”

While there are a few evangelical Christian voices out there like author John Piper, Beth Moore and perhaps Tim Keller who do not support Trump, the president appears poised to win as much or more of the evangelical vote as he did in 2016.

