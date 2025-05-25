Share
North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un speaks during a press conference on June 19, 2024, in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Contributor / Getty Images)

Propaganda Can't Fix This: KJU Allegedly Livid After Big Reveal Flops

 By Bryan Chai  May 25, 2025 at 6:30am
One of the world’s most reclusive nations probably wishes it was just a little more reclusive right now.

North Korea became something of a widespread punchline Wednesday when a ballyhooed launch of the nation’s fancy new naval destroyer ended up, well, destroyed.

And North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is steaming mad about it, according to Fox News.

Adding to the embarrassment of it all, the 5,000-ton naval destroyer — an impressive spectacle — met its demise due to a snafu from trying to get into the water.

A hitch with the ramp at the northeastern port of Chongjin caused the whole destroyer to become unbalanced, crushing the bottom of the ship.

It got stuck before ultimately falling into the water on its side.

Neither the total damage caused nor any injuries were initially reported.

Satellite imagery from South Korea revealed a tarp placed over the ship was fully on its side.

“It’s a shameful thing,” South Korean professor Moon Keun-sik explained to CBS News.

The professor also elaborated on another interesting facet of this incident: The notoriously secretive hermit kingdom has a documented history of using propaganda to obfuscate the truth.

It’s unlike them to publicly disclose such a disastrous event so openly.

“But the reason why North Korea disclosed the incident is it wants to show it’s speeding up the modernization of its navy forces and expresses its confidence that it can eventually build,” the professor said.

Indeed, as Fox noted, many details of this incident were willingly provided by North Korean state media.

And one thing noted by state media is that Kim is furious.

The Korean strongman described the calamity as a “serious accident and criminal act caused by absolute carelessness, irresponsibility and unscientific empiricism.”

Kim added that the incident will be investigated further at an official government meeting in late June.

