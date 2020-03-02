SECTIONS
With S. Korea in Chaos, KJU Begins Testing Invasion Equipment

North Korean military drills in 2017.On Demand News / YouTube screen shotA still from clips of 2017 North Korean military drills. (On Demand News / YouTube screen shot)

By Jared Harris
Published March 2, 2020 at 1:05pm
As fear and chaos surrounding a major coronavirus outbreak in South Korea mount, rival nation North Korea appears to be capitalizing on the instability with military drills honing weapons to be used against the South.

The importance of North Korea’s practice was underscored by the oversight of Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un.

Two projectiles, believed to be short-range ballistic missiles, were fired into the sea by the rogue state, according to Fox News. The test follows a series of artillery drills by the North.

It’s not known which kind of missiles were launched, but the country’s SRBM armament appears to be geared towards a conflict with South Korea and its American allies.

Most of the short-range missiles have enough range to cover the entire Korean peninsula. With only bits of China, Russia and Japan in striking distance, the intended target is clear.

TRENDING: Country Singer Lindsey Renee Lagestee Dead at Age 25

Artillery stationed along the Demilitarized Zone also has a singular purpose — to inflict casualties on forces across the heavily guarded border.

The tests come as South Korea deals with a major outbreak of COVID-19.

Potential for instability from the virus can already be seen in the population’s reaction to those deemed responsible for the spread of the deadly illness.

A petition for the impeachment of South Korean President Moon Jae-in has already reached over 1.4 million signatures. Grievances listed in the demand include the scarcity of masks and the president’s refusal to ban incoming travel from infected areas.

Should the U.S. act on these provocations?

With over 4,000 infected in the country, calls for justice have landed on those who inadvertently spread the virus.

The South Korean government even asked prosecutors to investigate potential murder charges against leaders of a shadowy cult central to the country’s outbreak.

While a North Korean invasion isn’t expected, the hermit kingdom’s military maneuvers confirm the country is still looking to put pressure on the South and its allies.

Previous drills by the isolated communist nation have showcased the raw firepower the North intends to use in any conflict with its democratic neighbor.

RELATED: Bloomberg Pub. Makes Brutal Dictator Kim Jong Un Out To Be A Victim of Climate Change

For now, it looks like North Korea is content simply to scare citizens of the South with missile tests and artillery practice.

While the novel coronavirus has spread in South Korea, local and American troops still stand ready to face any aggression from the North.

