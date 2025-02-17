Watch: Fearless Jerry Seinfeld Puts Pro-Palestinian Heckler in His Place

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld, who emerged in the aftermath of the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre of Israelis by Hamas as a resounding voice of support for Jewish people, shrugged off a recent attempt to be ambushed on video.

Seinfeld, who is Jewish, was recently captured on video by subwaydj, who billed himself on Instagram as an “Ambush Activist Rabble Rouser Instagram Provocateur.”

The video posted to Instagram began with subwaydj approaching the legendary comedian.

“Jerry, can I get a selfie?” he said.

The camera then moved to capture both men.

As subwaydj made a peace sign, he said, “Free Palestine.”

With his thumb up, the man looked at Seinfeld as if hoping for a reaction and added, “Maybe?”

Then came the punch line.

“I don’t care about Palestine,” Seinfeld said, making his exit.

Subwaydj pouted into the camera and said, “That’s sad.”

The New York Post said the interaction was believed to have been filmed outside of Radio City Music Hall, where “Saturday Night Live” stars over the years were gathering to mark the show’s 50th anniversary.

Seinfeld has said that it is “comical that people would cast me in a political light,” according to USA Today.

He said, he tells people at his show, “I love that these young people, they’re trying to get engaged with politics. We have to just correct their aim a little bit.”

He said, his critics “want to express this sincere, intense rage. But again, a little off target. That’s, to me, comedic.”

In a video posted to X, Seinfeld took on a heckler while he was in Australia last year.

After the man called out, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” Seinfeld, from the stage, shot back, “We have a genius, ladies and gentlemen. He solved the Middle East! He solved it!”

Jerry Seinfeld demolishes anti-Jewish heckler. – Sydney, Australia Crowd cheers as security boots the activist. Taken by AJA CEO Robert Gregory pic.twitter.com/9rUhfHu7tG — Australian Jewish Association (@AustralianJA) June 16, 2024

“It’s the Jewish comedians. That’s who we have to get! They’re the ones doing everything,” he said.

“They’re going to start punching you in about three seconds, so I would try and get all of your genius out, so we can all learn from you,” Seinfeld said.

