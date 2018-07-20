SECTIONS
US News World News
Print

White House Rejects Putin’s Controversial Referendum Plan

President Donald Trump waves as he walks across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, July 20, 2018, to board Marine One for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., en route to Bedminster N.J., for the weekend. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

By The Western Journal
July 20, 2018 at 9:08pm
Print

The White House has rejected a Vladimir Putin-backed effort to hold a referendum in eastern Ukraine on the region’s future, distancing itself from the idea in the aftermath of President Donald Trump’s controversial summit with the Russian leader.

Russia’s ambassador to the U.S., Anatoly Antonov, said the two leaders had discussed the possibility of a referendum in separatist-leaning eastern Ukraine during their Helsinki summit.

But Trump’s National Security Council spokesman Garrett Marquis said Friday that agreements between Russia and the Ukrainian government for resolving the conflict in the Donbas region do not include any such option and any effort to organize a “so-called referendum” would have “no legitimacy.”

The back-and-forth came as the White House outlined the agenda for a proposed second summit between Trump and Putin — in Washington this fall — that would focus on national security. Moscow signaled its openness to a second formal meeting between the two leaders as criticism of Trump over his first major session with his Russian counterpart kept up in the U.S.

Trump left the White House for his New Jersey golf club for the weekend. Once he got there, he returned to Twitter to complain about news coverage of Monday’s meeting.

TRENDING: Chicago Rapper Buys News Website, Looks To Run Rahm Emanuel Out of Office

“I got severely criticized by the Fake News Media for being too nice to President Putin,” he tweeted. “In the Old Days they would call it Diplomacy. If I was loud & vicious, I would have been criticized for being too tough.”

A White House official said the next Trump-Putin meeting would address national security concerns they discussed in Helsinki, including Russian meddling. The official did not specify if that meant Russia’s interference in U.S. elections. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss planning, said the talks would also cover nuclear proliferation, North Korea, Iran and Syria.

One stop Putin almost surely won’t make is Capitol Hill.

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi urged House Speaker Paul Ryan to make clear that Putin wouldn’t be invited to address Congress if he visits Washington.

She said Trump’s “frightened fawning over Putin is an embarrassment and a grave threat to our democracy.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had a sunnier view of the likely second get-together.

He said at the United Nations he was “happy that the two leaders of two very important countries are continuing to meet. If that meeting takes place in Washington, I think it is all to the good. Those conversations are incredibly important.”

It was not clear whether such a meeting would take place before or after the November congressional elections in the U.S.

U.S. officials have been mum on what, if anything, the two leaders agreed to in Helsinki during a two-hour, one-on-one meeting. Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said Thursday he had yet to be briefed on the private session.

The Russian government has been somewhat more forthcoming.

“This issue (of a referendum) was discussed,” Antonov said, adding that Putin made “concrete proposals” to Trump on solutions for the four-year, Russian-backed insurgency in eastern Ukraine, which has killed more than 10,000 people. He did not elaborate on what Putin’s solutions would be.

The move may be seen as an effort to sidestep European peace efforts for Ukraine and increase the pressure on the Ukrainian government in its protracted conflict with pro-Russian separatists in the Donbas region.

In a sign of support for the Ukraine government, the Pentagon said Friday it would provide $200 million in additional training, equipment and advisory assistance to Ukraine’s military.

Trump tweeted Thursday that he looked forward a “second meeting” with Putin and defended his performance at Monday’s summit, in which the two leaders conferred on a range of issues including terrorism, Israeli security, nuclear proliferation and North Korea.

“There are many answers, some easy and some hard, to these problems … but they can ALL be solved!” Trump tweeted.

In Moscow, Antonov said it is important to “deal with the results” of the first summit before jumping too fast into a new one. But he said, “Russia was always open to such proposals.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

Rand Paul speaks on Senate floor

Rand Paul Blocks Senate Bill, Calls It ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’

Randy DeSoto

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. pose for a selfie in front of the Lourve in Paris, FranceKimberly Guilfoyle/Twitter

Kimberly Guilfoyle Out at Fox, Network Confirms

Randy DeSoto

Lisa Page, right, with Texas GOP Rep. John Ratcliffe.Getty Images

Congressman: Lisa Page Admits Her Texts ‘Mean Exactly What They Say’

Chris Agee

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JULY 07: Maxine Waters speaks onstage during the 2018 Essence Festival presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 7, 2018 in New Orleans, LouisianaParas Griffin/Getty Images for Essence

Maxine Warns of ‘Armed Protests’ Against Her After Calling for Harassment of Trump Officials

The Western Journal

Anchorage Skyline with a winter reflectionRocky Grimes/ Shutterstock

Democratic Candidate for Alaska Has Never Been to Alaska

Allison Kofol

Retired Stg. Maj. John Canley will be receiving the Medal of Honor for his work during Vietnam War.Stars and Stripes/ Twitter

Marine Gets Unexpected Call from Trump, Will Receive Medal of Honor 50 Years After Heroic Battle

Chris Agee

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau addresses the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters, September 20, 2016 in New York City.Drew Angerer/Getty Images

After Wave of Migrants, Canada Appoints Border Security Minister

Erin Shortall

Whoopi Goldberg and Judge Pirroscreenshot Contemptor/Youtube

Jeanine Pirro, Whoopi Goldberg Get into Shouting Match on ‘The View’ – ‘Goodbye, I’m Done’

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.