A big rig truck driver ended a lengthy police chase across Southern California by using his semi-truck to block the pursued pickup truck’s path.

Driver Ahmed Shabaan used his truck to put an end to the two-hour pursuit of a murder suspect from San Diego to Los Angeles, according to Inside Edition.

Shabaan knew the chase was headed his way, so he tracked the driver and placed his big rig truck in the pickup truck’s path. When the pickup came speeding into the intersection, it crashed into the big rig.

“I put my truck in his way. I didn’t think he would hit me,” Shabaan told Inside Edition.

“Any normal person would see a semi truck blocking his way and he should brake.”

The semi-truck driver added that he wanted to help police catch the suspected murderer; Shabaan previously had ambitions to be a police officer so he said an inner instinct kicked in, according to KTTV-TV.

“I just thought to get him off the street,” Shabaan told KTTV.

“If I didn’t, and [officers] had been behind him for that long and they didn’t stop him … I have the power.”

The chase started in Riverside County, as the sheriff’s department searched for the murder suspect in the area.

Deputies tried to arrest the person of interest, but the suspect reportedly attacked a deputy and sped off in his pickup truck, an unidentified woman riding with him in the passenger’s seat.

Police pursued the suspect from Riverside County to the Los Angeles area as the suspect reached speeds of over 90 miles per hour while driving on the freeway.

The suspect was taken into custody after he crashed into the semi-truck.

The pickup truck’s passenger identified herself as “Roxy” and told reporters that she didn’t know the driver, a friend from Bakersfield, was wanted for murder.

“We were hanging out and then he said that he wanted to help his friend in L.A.,” Roxy said. “I said, ‘I’m down to roll. It’s all good. We’ll go help your friend.'”

Shabaan walked away from the crash unscathed, but his truck took significant damage. His wife has set up a GoFundMe page to pay for the repairs.

“Our lives are on hold now due to this incident, but Ahmed regrets nothing,” Tracy Adler wrote. “God put him in the right place at the right time to be able.to do what other’s weren’t. He just didn’t want anyone to get hurt.”

