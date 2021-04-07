Six weeks after golf legend Tiger Woods was seriously injured in a car accident in Southern California, officials say excessive speed is to blame for the crash.

Woods, 45, was driving in the Los Angeles suburb of Rancho Palos Verdes on Feb. 23 when his SUV left the roadway and rolled over multiple times.

TMZ reported on Wednesday that Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced the accident was caused by Woods driving at nearly twice the posted speed limit before he left the road.

A previous report stated there was no evidence Woods attempted to slow down.

The golfer was reportedly driving at one point 83 mph in a 45 mph zone. Woods was going 75 mph when he crashed, but Villanueva said investigators believe he might have accidentally hit the gas in a rush to apply his brakes.

“When you panic … your initial thought is to hit the brake. It is believed he may have done that but hit the accelerator instead of the brake,” Villanueva said at a Wednesday media briefing.

Woods sustained multiple leg fractures but was alert when first responders pulled him from the mangled vehicle. He was headed to an event for GolfTV when the accident occurred.

Woods, who is regarded as one of the greatest to ever play the game, spent a number of weeks in the hospital before he went home to Florida to continue his recovery.

Woods underwent initial surgery at the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center for fractures to the tibia and fibula bones in his left leg. He was then transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center to continue recovering, The Associated Press reported.

He was discharged in the middle of March, he told fans online.

“Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery,” Woods tweeted on March 16. “I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks.”

“I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day,” Woods added.

There has been speculation in recent weeks, in part due to a report from TMZ, that Woods might have been unconscious before the crash.

The golfer reportedly did not have any recollection of the accident. That reporting was not confirmed.

Closing the book on Woods’ mysterious car crash comes a day before the annual four-day Masters Tournament will begin in Augusta, Georgia.

Woods took home the green jacket — his fifth — in 2019, which shocked the golf world. The pro golfer had gone years without a major win after a period of personal struggles and health issues.

Former President Donald Trump awarded Woods the Presidential Medal of Freedom award after the stunning victory.

Those who had hoped to see Woods back on the course this season will have to wait at least another year to see him continue to chase the records of Jack Nicklaus. Nicklaus won 18 majors throughout his storied career.

Woods’ 2019 Masters victory was his 15th major win.

