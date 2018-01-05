The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News Videos
Print

Raccoon with a Little Extra Weight Looks Mortified After Sewer Grate Doesn’t Fit Him Like It Used to

By Joe Setyon
January 5, 2018 at 8:26am

Print

With the Christmas season in the rear view mirror, Americans across the country are taking it upon themselves to make good on their new year’s resolutions.

Some of the most common resolutions have to do with eating better and exercising more frequently, especially as people try to shed the pounds they packed on at the end of 2017.

If photos released in November by police in Zion, Illinois, are any indication, one raccoon might want to make a similar resolution.

Noting that “As a police officer no 2-days are the same,” the department wrote on Facebook that one of its officers — K. Vaughn — “responded to a call for assistance this morning for one of our furry residents.”

On Nov. 2, a local raccoon had become stuck in a sewer grate, possibly after feasting a bit too much on Halloween. Whatever the reason, the mortified-looking creature was unable to get out.

TRENDING: When Former Obama Official Brings Up Comey Leaks, Katie Pavlich Is Forced to Speak Up

“It seems this little guy has been eating a little too well and got caught in the sewer grate,” police wrote.

One accompanying photo posted by the department showed the look on the raccoon’s face as he realized he wasn’t going to be able to make it out of the grate without a little bit of help.

CITY OF ZION ILLINOIS POLICE DEPARTMENT

Another picture showed the creature failing around on his back.

CITY OF ZION ILLINOIS POLICE DEPARTMENT

Police were unable to remove the animal on their own, and had to request assistance from the Zion Public Works Department.

CITY OF ZION ILLINOIS POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thankfully, “They were able to free him and our friend was no worse for wear,” according to police.

RELATED: 88 Percent of Murderers in Obama’s Home Town Are Still on the Loose from 2017

If the normal eating habits of raccoons are taken into consideration, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that this critter found himself in such a predicament.

According to Patch.com, raccoons eat a huge variety of foods, including, fruits, nuts, insects, eggs and small animals. And, as many humans have discovered the hard way, they will often try to get into your trash.

“Raccoons like to eat many different kinds of food, but what they actually eat often depends on what is available,” according to Patch.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: animals, Illinois, police

By: Joe Setyon on January 5, 2018 at 8:26am

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Michael Bastasch

snow and power plant

After Waging War Against Coal for Years, New England Is Paying the Price During Record Cold

Dave Brooks

Chelsea Trump and Church of Satan symbol

Chelsea Clinton Wishes the Church of Satan a Happy New Year on Twitter

Chris Agee

Daughter of Former NFL Team Owner Arrested for Assault Following Anti-Semitic Rant

Caterine DeCicco

Today_Show_Hosts

‘Today’ Show Names Matt Lauer Replacement

Chris White

Paris Climate Agreement

Scientist Claims Without Paris Deal Earth Will Become a Desert in 30 Years

Erin Coates

Franklin Graham Responds to CNN Reporter Lighting Marijuana Bong Live On Air

Jonathan Pincus

Right After California Becomes Sanctuary State, Officials Receive a Response From the People

Erin Coates

Jeff_Sessions,_Marijuana

Legal Marijuana Expansion Across the US is About to Hit a Big Speed Bump Named Jeff Sessions

Recently Posted