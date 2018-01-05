Raccoon with a Little Extra Weight Looks Mortified After Sewer Grate Doesn’t Fit Him Like It Used to

With the Christmas season in the rear view mirror, Americans across the country are taking it upon themselves to make good on their new year’s resolutions.

Some of the most common resolutions have to do with eating better and exercising more frequently, especially as people try to shed the pounds they packed on at the end of 2017.

If photos released in November by police in Zion, Illinois, are any indication, one raccoon might want to make a similar resolution.

Noting that “As a police officer no 2-days are the same,” the department wrote on Facebook that one of its officers — K. Vaughn — “responded to a call for assistance this morning for one of our furry residents.”

On Nov. 2, a local raccoon had become stuck in a sewer grate, possibly after feasting a bit too much on Halloween. Whatever the reason, the mortified-looking creature was unable to get out.

“It seems this little guy has been eating a little too well and got caught in the sewer grate,” police wrote.

One accompanying photo posted by the department showed the look on the raccoon’s face as he realized he wasn’t going to be able to make it out of the grate without a little bit of help.

Another picture showed the creature failing around on his back.

Police were unable to remove the animal on their own, and had to request assistance from the Zion Public Works Department.

Thankfully, “They were able to free him and our friend was no worse for wear,” according to police.

If the normal eating habits of raccoons are taken into consideration, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that this critter found himself in such a predicament.

According to Patch.com, raccoons eat a huge variety of foods, including, fruits, nuts, insects, eggs and small animals. And, as many humans have discovered the hard way, they will often try to get into your trash.

“Raccoons like to eat many different kinds of food, but what they actually eat often depends on what is available,” according to Patch.

