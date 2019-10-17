SECTIONS
Rachael Ray Breaks Down in Tears of Gratitude: 'The American Dream Is Still Alive'

Rachael Ray BookJohn Lamparski / Getty Images for NYCWFFChef Rachael Ray onstage during a culinary demonstration at the Grand Tasting presented by ShopRite featuring Culinary Demonstrations at The IKEA Kitchen presented by Capital One at Pier 94 on October 12, 2019 in New York City. (John Lamparski / Getty Images for NYCWFF)

By Kayla Kunkel
Published October 17, 2019 at 10:49am
As celebrity chef Rachael Ray, 51, talked about her newest book on “The View,” she became overwhelmed with emotion and said her career is proof that “the American dream is still alive.”

The New York native became a household name by helping people across the country learn how to throw together quick and easy meals through her Food Network show “30 Minute Meals.”

Her down-to-earth personality quickly won the hearts of her viewers, though she claims she’s “the most awkward celebrity in the world.”

Now Ray hosts her own daytime show, “The Rachael Ray Show,” where she invites viewers to her kitchen table to share delicious recipes and meaningful conversations with various special guests.

As her 50th birthday approached, she began reflecting on her entire career journey — from working in her family’s restaurants to talk show host.

She realized that while food has played a big role in her life, other significant moments also shaped her and helped propel her forward.

Ray wanted to commemorate the past 50 years of her life in a special way, which is why she decided to write and publish “Rachael Ray 50.”

She appeared on “The View” Tuesday morning to explain how her newest book is much more than a cookbook, even though it does include 125 new recipes.

“This is totally different, it’s not just a cookbook, it’s a scrapbook,” Ray told the hosts. “It’s kind of like a mini-memoir of my life.

“I wrote it because I wanted to celebrate all of the wonderful opportunities — I’m going to cry — that I’ve had in my life and I wanted to prove to people that anybody could be Rachael Ray,” she continued. “If you’re an American, the American Dream is still alive.

“It’s a love story. It’s an ode to being an American. A grateful American. A grateful American waitress and food professional.”

In essence, her newest book provides an intimate look into Ray’s life through food and words.

According to the Amazon description, “Rachael Ray 50” features 25 essays penned by the celebrity chef alongside a collection of recipes that hold a special place in Ray’s heart.

“It’s all these fun episodes from my life. I write about Italy. I write about being the most awkward celebrity in the world,” she said on Tuesday.

“But in the end, it’s supposed to just be kind of a big hug and a celebration of if you work hard and you’re grateful for it — and you make some good cheese grits — good things can happen.”

