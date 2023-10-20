Three days after Hamas slaughtered families across southern Israel, a professor at the University of California at Davis issued a social media attack on what he called “Zionist journalists.”

Jemma Decristo, identified by the Post Millennial as a “radical transgender professor” of American studies, made the comment in an Oct. 10 social media post. He has since made his account private.

“[One] group of ppl we have easy access to in the US is all these Zionist journalists who spread propaganda & misinformation,” she wrote. “They have houses w addresses, kids in school. They can fear their bosses, but they should fear us more,” Decristo posted, according to Mediaite.

In case the message was not clear, Decristo added emojis of a knife, ax and blood droplets.

Hey @ucdavis, do you think it’s appropriate that one of your faculty advisors, @jemmaisOKeh, is publicly threatening to murder Jews at their homes and their children at their schools? pic.twitter.com/xAx97LHYbr — Jason Bedrick 🇮🇱 (@JasonBedrick) October 19, 2023

In another post before making his account private, the Post Millenial reported, Decristo wrote, “Fire to the US embassy. US out of everywhere. US GO HOME. US GO HOME.” That post was in response to protests at the U.S. Embassy in Beirut.

After fire was set at the Israeli Embassy in Jordan, Decristo posted, “HELL YEAH” adding three Palestinian flag emojis, Mediaite reported.

Ken Kurson wrote in the California Globe that he asked college officials about the post, writing, “I happen to be a Zionist journalist and I have an address and kids in school. Should I be afraid?”

A representative of the college sent a response saying, “We reject all forms of violence and discrimination, as they are antithetical to the values of our university. We strive to foster a climate of equity and justice built on mutual understanding and respect for all members of the community.”

Kurson noted that Decristo was formerly known as Jeramy Decristo.

The website Campus Reform also had some questions.

”A simple Google search of me shows that I am a Jewish journalist on the record as pro-Israel,” editor-in-chief Zachary Marschall wrote to the university, according to Campus Reform.

“What steps are UC Davis or law enforcement taking to prevent Decristo from trying to kill me, or other Jews (and their children) in my profession?” he wrote. No response was reported.

Kurson appended his opinions about the incident in the post for the California Globe.

“The reason Americans are turning off college, which threatens these institutions even more than defunding by wealthy patrons, is that they are depraved, sickening bastions of hateful conduct toward anyone who doesn’t support the most extreme leftist ideology. To hear some of these institutions defend these outrageous remarks under the banner of free speech is completely laughable, considering the way all of them have cracked down on even the tiniest micro aggressions against more favored and protected minority groups,” he wrote.

He noted that if Decristo said the same thing about black journalists, he “would have been loudly fired by now.”

“It is only when Jews are being threatened—and not just threatened, but butchered in the streets of the Jewish state and targeted for attacks throughout the western world—that we must deeply consider all of the rights and privileges of those doing the threatening,” he wrote.

