Share
News

Radio Station Admits WH Wanted Biden Interview Edited as Damage Control for Joe Gets Exposed

 By Jack Davis  July 11, 2024 at 3:44pm
Share

When President Joe Biden was interviewed by a Wisconsin radio station last week, his aides first told the station what to ask and then told them how to edit what Biden said in reply.

Civic Media admitted it made two cuts to the interview between Biden and host Earl Ingram as the White House tried to do damage control after Biden’s disastrous debate performance, according to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

Civic Media admitted the cuts fell short of its “journalistic interview standards.”

“On Monday, July 8th, it was reported to Civic Media management that immediately after the phone interview was recorded, the Biden campaign called and asked for two edits to the recording before it aired,” Civic Media said in a statement.

“Civic Media management immediately undertook an investigation and determined that the production team at the time viewed the edits as non-substantive and broadcast and published the interview with two short segments removed, “the outlet said.

Trending:
MSNBC's Fake News Finally Catches Up to It in Court - Judge Makes Crushing Ruling Against Maddow, Other Hosts

In one cut, Biden said, “and in addition to that, I have more blacks in my administration than any other president, all other presidents combined, and in major positions, cabinet positions.”

In another cut, part of Biden’s response to former President Donald Trump calling for the death penalty for five non-white men charged with raping a white woman in Central Park in 1989 was removed. It said, “I don’t know if they even call for their hanging or not, but he–but they said […] convicted of murder.”

“With a high-profile interview comes a listener expectation that journalistic interview standards will be applied, even for non-news programming. We did not meet those expectations,” the station’s statement said.

“Civic Media disagrees with the team’s judgments in the moment, both with respect to the handling of the interview questions and the decision to edit the interview audio,” the statement read.

Is Biden mentally stable?

Ingram has admitted Biden’s team had input into the questions the president was asked.

“Yes, I was given some questions for Biden,” he said, according to ABC.

Ingram said he used four of the five questions he was given to ask.

“I didn’t get a chance to ask him all the things I wanted to ask,” he said.

The Biden team also planted questions asked last week by Philadelphia radio station WURD, leading to the departure of host Andrea Lawful-Sanders, who interviewed Biden

Related:
Jen Psaki Floats Top 'Alternative' to Joe Biden, Before Blasting America as a 'Sexist and Racist Country'

The station said Lawful-Sanders had arranged the interview “without knowledge, consultation or collaboration with … management” – and violated editorial independence guidelines, by accepting the questions, according to the U.K.’s Guardian.

The interview became famous because even with planted questions, Biden made a major gaffe.

“By the way, I’m proud to be, as I said, the first vice president, the first black woman to serve with a black president, proud of the first black woman in the Supreme Court,” he said at one point, according to Newsweek.

An Important Message from Our Staff:

 

In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. 

 

We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie.

 

But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. 

 

As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.”

 

Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member

 

A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024.

 

This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country.

 

Thank you for your support!

 

P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Radio Station Admits WH Wanted Biden Interview Edited as Damage Control for Joe Gets Exposed
Flames Erupt from Boeing 737 During Takeoff Attempt: 'Emergency, Emergency, Emergency!'
Elon Musk Announces Legal Action Against 'Collaborators' After Scheme to Silence Conservatives Comes to Light
Rep. Thomas Massie Gives New Details About Wife's Death, Responds to 'Conspiracy Theories'
Passenger Bites Flight Attendant, Makes Death Threat During Insane Meltdown - 'Go Back to Russia!'
See more...

Conversation