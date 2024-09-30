Share
Billie Joe Armstrong performs with his band Green Day during The Saviors Tour in Inglewood, California, on Sept. 14.
Billie Joe Armstrong performs with his band Green Day during The Saviors Tour in Inglewood, California, on Sept. 14. (Michael Blackshire - Los Angeles Times / Getty Images)

Radio Stations Ban Anti-Trump Green Day After Band Calls This City the 'Worst S***hole in America'

 By Bryan Chai  September 30, 2024 at 1:52pm
Is this commentary more “American Idiot” or “Basket Case”?

Rock band Green Day and its outspoken lead man, Billie Joe Armstrong, caused quite a bit of loathing in Las Vegas — while jamming out in San Francisco, California, no less.

The band — perhaps best known for its immense disdain of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and its catchy pop-punk tunes — kicked an apparent hornets nest during a recent performance.

Armstrong, an Oakland, California, native according to Variety, decided to take a part of his playset to rail against the owner of the now non-existent Oakland Athletics MLB team.

Of note, the A’s just concluded its final season in Oakland. The franchise will move to Sin City.

Armstrong — and many A’s fans — put much of the blame for this franchise departure on A’s team owner John Fisher.

“We don’t take s*** from people like f***ing John Fisher,” Armstrong raged, per Variety.

The longtime frontman didn’t stop at attacking Fisher, and he soon set his sights on Las Vegas.

“I hate Las Vegas,” Armstrong said, before describing it as “the worst s***hole in America.”

That less-than-flattering assessment of Las Vegas has earned some serious ire.

A pair of local radio stations have gone so far as to respond to Armstrong’s jab by pulling Green Day off the air.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KOMP 92.3 (@komprocks)

KOMP took to its Instagram to flatly tell Green Day to take a hike.

“KOMP 92.3 has pulled any and all Green Day from our playlist. It’s not us, Billie…it’s you,” the radio station’s Instagram post read, along with the hashtag “vegas4ever.”

Conversely, X 107.5 actually reported on its own decision to ban the longtime rock group.

“We’re not perfect, but that’s what makes Las Vegas amazing,” the radio station argued in its own report.

The station added: “So we’re breaking up with Green Day completely. Bye Bye, Billie!”

Despite these “break-ups” and bans, it’s unlikely Green Day is going to change its tune given how it has previously treated such issues.

For example, the band continues to vilify Trump — despite a torrent of backlash against it.

“Green Day goes from raging against the machine to milquetoastedly raging for it,” tech mogul Elon Musk described of the band’s outspokenness.

