Share
News
President Donald J. Trump addresses the audience Tuesday at a Saudi-U.S. business investment forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
President Donald J. Trump addresses the audience Tuesday at a Saudi-U.S. business investment forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Trump Uses Two of His Signature Songs to Make Entrance at Saudi Event

 By Randy DeSoto  May 13, 2025 at 4:30pm
Share

President Donald Trump made his entrance Tuesday at an investment forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to two songs he had used on the campaign trail in the past.

First, he walked into the room with Saudi Prince Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the theme music from “Air Force One.”

In November 2017, Trump had walked onto the stage at a Midtown Manhattan hotel ballroom to the tune to celebrate his victory when he was first elected president.

An official White House account on social media platform X noted this time that the music was played as Trump and Bin Salman entered “U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum, commemorating Saudi Arabia’s $600 billion commitment to invest in the United States.”

Part of that deal included at least $142 billion in defense spending, according to CNBC.

The second signature song played was “God Bless the USA” as Trump took the stage at the forum.

Did you like Trump's music choice?

It was quite a moment hearing the song celebrating American patriotism played on foreign soil, to the apparent delight of the audience.

And what would a Trump speech to such a large audience be without ending with “Y.M.C.A.“?

Related:
White House Celebrates as Trump Secures 'Historic' Win Immediately After Arriving in Middle East

During his speech, Trump said, “Far too many American presidents have been afflicted with the notion that it’s our job to look into the souls of foreign leaders and use U.S. policy to dispense justice for their sins. They loved using our very powerful military” for that.

“I believe it is God’s job to sit in judgment — my job to defend America and to promote the fundamental interests of stability, prosperity, and peace,” he added.

Along those lines, Trump said, “It’s my fervent hope, wish, and even my dream that Saudi Arabia … will soon be joining the Abraham Accords … it will be a special day in the Middle East … You’ll be greatly honoring me and … all those people who fought so hard for the Middle East. I really think it’s going to be something special. But you’ll do it in your own time.”

During his first term, Trump’s administration brokered peace between Israel and four Arab nations in the region.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Trump Uses Two of His Signature Songs to Make Entrance at Saudi Event
Breaking: MLB Reinstates Controversial Legends, Including Pete Rose
Watch: Trump Cracks Up Room with Story on Friend Taking 'the Fat Shot Drug,' Then Nails Pharma with Stinging Finish
Trump Forces Pro-Illegal Immigrant Groups to Humiliate Themselves Before Judge in Big Win
Developing: Pro-Criminal Clergy Blocking Ambulances to Protest Detention of Illegals
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation