Commentary
Anthony Fauci,, left, won't avoid investigation of his activity by retiring in December, according to Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, right.
Anthony Fauci,, left, won't avoid investigation of his activity by retiring in December, according to Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, right. (Shawn Thew - pool / Getty Images; Al Drago -pool / Getty Images)

Rand Paul Issues Warning to Fauci: Resigning Doesn't Mean You're Off the Hook - We Will Investigate

 By Richard Moorhead  August 23, 2022 at 12:59pm
If Anthony Fauci thinks his sudden retirement will provide immunity from congressional investigations into his conduct, he’s sorely mistaken.

At least, that’s the situation according to one senator known for putting Fauci on the hot seat.

Senator Rand Paul warned Fauci that his retirement wouldn’t shield him from probes into the coronavirus epidemic in a Tuesday tweet.

Smithsonian Announces Trump's Presidential Portrait Will Be Unlike Any Other in the Museum's History

Fauci formally announced his retirement from the government on Monday.

He’s stepping down as the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, as well as President Joe Biden’s chief medical advisor.

The doctor’s retirement will take effect in December, just before Republicans would stand to take control of one or both chambers of Congress in the event of a “Red Wave” midterm.

Paul’s confrontations with the federal medical czar in Senate hearings have become the stuff of legend for Fauci’s critics.

Paul will continue to grill Fauci on the question of coronavirus’ origins, according to Fox News.

The Kentucky senator has previously questioned the NIH director on the agency’s role in funding alleged “gain-of-function” research at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology.

“This is a lab that Dr. Fauci personally funded through the NIH, personally approved of it, and it’s also research that never underwent the scrutiny of the pandemic virus committee that should have been looking at this,” said Paul.



Fauci has dismissed the possibility of the disease escaping from a laboratory, while refusing to rule out the scenario entirely.

Tucker Carlson: It's Time for 'Dangerous Fraud' Fauci to Answer Some Hard Questions

“I think it’s no coincidence that he’s decided to step down right after the election,” Paul said of Fauci’s retirement.

“I think he, like many people, perceive that the Republicans will take over at least one house of Congress and that there will be an investigation into his wrongdoing.”

Other members of Congress have vowed to continue scrutiny of Fauci’s public health decisions in the aftermath of his retirement announcement.

In a Tuesday letter, Paul directed the National Institute of Health to preserve all documents and communications in Fauci’s possession related to his tenure at the NIH, according to the Daily Caller.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, and guitar player.




