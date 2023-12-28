Rapper Kanye West Pens Apology Letter to Jewish Community

Kanye West issued an apology to the Jewish community online Tuesday, a year after he first went on a number of anti-Semitic tirades.

In some statements, West accused the Jewish people of controlling much of the global economy and much of the entertainment industry.

In other statements, the rapper praised Adolf Hitler and the Nazis.

On his Instagram page, the rapper, who now goes by Ye, issued a statement in Hebrew to his 18 million followers in which he asked for forgiveness.

“I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions,” he said, according to a translation of his statement by the Associated Press.

West also told the Jewish people, “It was not my intention to offend or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused.”

Some of the rapper’s 18 million followers were not quick to accept the apology.

One commenter wrote, “You’ve already done your damage.”

Another person replied, “Unintended outburst? You went on an entire tirade, denounced and denied our existence and validity as our own selves, and ultimately aligned yourself with H!tler. That does not happen unintentionally.”

During an interview with Alex Jones last December, West went viral when he complimented German society under Nazi rule.

“The Jewish media has made us feel like the Nazis and Hitler have never offered anything of value to the world,” West said while wearing a mask.

He added, “I see good things about Hitler, also.”

While referring to Hitler, West added: “I love everyone, and Jewish people are not going to tell me, ‘You can love us, and you can love what we’re doing to you with the contracts, and you can love what we’re pushing with the pornography.’

“But this guy that invented highways, invented the very microphone that I use as a musician, you can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good, and I’m done with that. I’m done with the classifications.”

In October 2022, West sparred with “NewsNation” host Chris Cuomo about his opposition to Jews in positions of power.

While he complained about Jews in the music industry, West claimed there was a “Jewish underground media mafia,” Billboard reported.

