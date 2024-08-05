Share
Rasmussen Poll Numbers: Kamala's 'Bounce' Didn't Faze Trump

 By Jack Davis  August 5, 2024 at 7:32am
Vice President Kamala Harris’s polling bounce and ensuing momentum after she became the anointed Democratic presidential nominee has already evaporated as former President Donald Trump stays strong, according to a major pollster.

In a post on X, Rasmussen Reports lead pollster Mark Mitchell said that Trump has weathered what he calls “the Obama bounce.”

Mitchel explained: “Now, what Trump has basically done is survive a coordinated ‘info op’ to try and paint Kamala Harris as super likable, super competent. A lot of coordinated media attention, a lot of coordinated attacks of Donald Trump and J. D. Vance.”

Mitchell said the polling showed Trump leading Harris, then Harris closing Trump’s lead over her from 16 points to six.

The MakeOver

“And if we had done a poll on the 24th and 25th, we actually would have showed Donald Trump losing slightly to Kamala Harris,” Mitchell said. “Now, that’s right about the time she got the Obama endorsement.

“But since then what you can see is Donald Trump has steadily clawed that lead back, and he’s up four points on the 30th — 5 points on the 31st. I think what you’re seeing there on the chart is literally her bounce fading and Donald Trump settling back into what’s probably a 4 to 5-point lead right now.”

“I think it’s all downhill for them from here on out,” he explained.

Is the polling showing Harris closing the gap with Trump reliable?

Mitchell added: “Of course, you know, she’ll get a lot of positive coverage during the DNC.”

“But to me, the headline is, Trump is winning comfortably, and before all this happened, in polls that had him winning comfortably, he was winning in every single swing state. So it’s Trump’s race right now,” he said.

The Real Clear Politics average of polls shows Trump with a 1.2 percentage point led over Harris but notes that of the 10 most recent polls, Trump won seven and Harris won three.

Kamala Harris Interviews Top 3 VP Candidates, Announcement Coming in Next 24 Hours: Report

Trump has said he wants to debate Harris on Fox News on Sept. 4 before a live audience, according to Fox News.

Trump’s running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio, said a free-wheeling debate will be bad for Harris because, “The thing that we’ve learned about Kamala … over the last four years, is she’s incredibly bad if she’s not scripted, right?”

He said having an audience is important.

“You’re supposed to lead people, and to lead people you actually have to sort of like people and engage with them well,” Vance said.

“So, him having a crowd for this debate, I think, is really important because it will show his natural leadership ability. And it also shows, frankly, that people are kind of turned off by Kamala Harris. So, I think it’s good. Hopefully, it happens, and hopefully Kamala Harris agrees to it. If she doesn’t, then, clearly, she’s the one who’s afraid to debate,” Vance explained.

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
