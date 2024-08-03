Share
News

'Momala' Exposed: Dad's Writing 5 Years Ago Revealed Kamala as a Vicious, Petty Bully, Now Doc Has Resurfaced

 By Jack Davis  August 3, 2024 at 11:43am
Share

An account of the terrors of working for Vice President Kamala Harris during the days she was a U.S. senator has resurfaced.

Terry McAteer, whose son worked briefly for Harris in a long-ago summer internship, wrote an op-ed for The Union in 2019 when Harris was in the midst of her failed campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination.

This is not exactly a startling revelation.

In 2021, as Harris’s staff was heading for the exit one after the other, Politico wrote a piece describing the vice president’s office as a hotbed of dysfunction.

“People are thrown under the bus from the very top, there are short fuses and it’s an abusive environment,” Politico quoted what it said was a “person with direct knowledge of how Harris’ office is run.”

Trending:
Simone Biles Rages After Controversial Olympic Photo with Jonathan Owens Sparks Brutal Outrage

“It’s not a healthy environment and people often feel mistreated. It’s not a place where people feel supported but a place where people feel treated like s***,” the person said.

That has not stopped some from gushing over Harris, including Hollywood elites like Drew Barrymore.

During an April appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” Harris was raved over by the celebrity host, who leaned into a nickname the vice president’s step children created as a play on Kamala: Momala.



Based on her obvious insecurity, do you suspect Kamala Harris could be as cruel as McAteer described?

But that’s not how McAteer described Harris in his 2019 op-ed, writing “there is another side of Kamala Harris which the general public does not know.”

He summed up how she interacts with her staff,  from his son’s experience.

Harris “vocally throws around ‘F-bombs’ and other profanity constantly in her berating of staff and others. The staff is in complete fear of her and she uses her profanity throughout the day,” McAteer wrote.

“As Attorney General, Senator Harris instructed her entire staff to stand every morning as she entered the office and say, ‘Good Morning General,’’ he wrote.

During the internship, he wrote, Harris never introduced herself to McAteer’s son.

Related:
Black Voters Leap to Trump's Defense, Say Kamala Really Is a Race Chameleon

His son, he wrote, “was also given instructions to never address Harris nor look her in the eye as that privilege was only allowed to senior staff members,” he wrote.

“I don’t know about you but this is not the workplace of someone who respects her staff. For a woman of color to have employees stand when she enters the room smacks of a bygone era that we, as Americans, deplore and find demeaning,” he wrote.

“Finally, what is up with the ‘don’t look her in the eye’ instruction? I know I wouldn’t want to work in that hostile environment!” he wrote.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




'Momala' Exposed: Dad's Writing 5 Years Ago Revealed Kamala as a Vicious, Petty Bully, Now Doc Has Resurfaced
Black Voters Leap to Trump's Defense, Say Kamala Really Is a Race Chameleon
Female Opponent Jabs at Imane Khelif, Displays How the World Sees the Embattled Olympic Boxer
Terrifying Scene Unfolds at Olympic Pool as Swimmer Collapses, Is Removed on Stretcher
Simone Biles Criticized for 'Divisive' Race Comment After Winning Her Second Gold of Paris Games
See more...

Conversation