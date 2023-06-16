Ray Lewis III, Son of Hall of Fame Linebacker, Dies at Age 28

Tragedy has struck the sports world with the shocking death of a genuine football legend’s first son.

Ray Lewis III, whose father is iconic Baltimore Ravens and Miami Hurricanes linebacker Ray Lewis, died at the age of 28, TMZ reported Thursday.

The report said the younger Lewis’ brother Rahsaan announced the news in Instagram Stories, which self-delete after 24 hours.

Per TMZ, he wrote: “Really can’t believe I’m even typing this but RIP big brother. A true angel I pray [you’re] at peace now because [I know] how much you [were really] hurtin.

“I don’t and won’t ever have the words man cuz this pain right here….I love you I love you I love you.”

Rahsaan Lewis then appeared to refer to his own daughter while processing his grief.

“Your niece gone miss you but she will hear about u over and over just watch over us all big bruh be our guardian I promise I’ll make you smile and proud,” he added.

While not bearing quite the same name recognition as his father, Ray Lewis III carved out a small football career that had a clear impact on those around him.

Lewis signed with the aforementioned University of Miami out of high school but didn’t play as a freshman.

In 2015, he then transferred to Coastal Carolina, and two years later he moved on to Division II Virginia Union.

Virginia Union associate head football coach Diego Ryland told TMZ that he was a “great young man and a better teammate.”

“The entire Virginia Union University community is praying for the family as they deal with the loss of Ray,” Ryland said.

Condolences and prayers poured in across social media as outlets reported on the young man’s untimely death.

Ray Lewis III, son of Ray Lewis, dead at 28 https://t.co/azBDa1ZQxn pic.twitter.com/r1LxGuVixp — New York Post (@nypost) June 16, 2023

Former Ravens quarterback and NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Robert Griffin (currently an analyst for ESPN) was one of the first big names to take to social media to pray for Lewis and his family.

Send a prayer up for Ray Lewis and his family after the passing of his son. Ray Lewis III was only 28 years old. pic.twitter.com/nW6MDntzMZ — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) June 16, 2023

Miami head football coach Mario Cristobal also offered his support to the family.

“Our Condolences to the Lewis Family. The Entire Hurricane Family’s Thoughts & Prayers are with them,” he said on Twitter.

Our Condolences to the Lewis Family. The Entire Hurricane Family’s Thoughts & Prayers are with them. — Mario Cristobal (@coach_cristobal) June 16, 2023

The senior Lewis came to prominence in the sports world when he burst onto the college football scene in Coral Gables, Florida, in 1994.

Known as much for his fiery passion as much as his bone-crunching hits, Lewis carved out a remarkable career for himself in college, and it only continued when he won a pair of Super Bowls with the defense-oriented Ravens.

Lewis honored his son and other children when he went into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.







TMZ reported Ray Lewis III was pursuing a music career before his death.

A cause of death had not been provided as of early Friday afternoon.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.