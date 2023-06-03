NFL Crawls into Bed with LGBT Radicals Again: 'We Deserve an 0-17 Season After This'

In 2020, after George Floyd died in police custody and the nation’s activists demanded justice in fiery but mostly peaceful protests, the NFL knew exactly how to handle the situation: They put the words “End Racism” at the back of the end zone.

And, just to make it clear that they meant you needed to help, they also put the words “It Takes All Of Us” at the back of the other end zone. Thus, all of us ended racism. Job well done, football fans. Also, we managed to nullify centuries of injustices perpetrated against Native Americans by changing the name of the Washington Redskins. It was just so easy.

Having gotten all of us to collectively end racism and completely erasing the legacy of the Trail of Tears by renaming Daniel Snyder’s perennial disgrace of a franchise to the Commanders, the NFL set out to quash another injustice: America’s history of homo-trans-nonbinary-asexual-intersex-two-spirit-phobia. It’s June — “pride month” — which means it’s time to bring out the big guns. Or rather, the rainbow flags.

Unfortunately, that didn’t quite go as planned. And ending racism was so easy!

Instead of “It Takes All of Us,” the official pride month slogan this year seemed to be “Football is for Everyone.” Which is a) true and b) has nothing to do with whether affirming that same-sex relationships are sinful according to Biblical standards is bigotry, whether a man can become a woman, or whether puberty blockers should be used on children suffering from gender dysphoria. Those are the big-ticket items this pride month, so, you know, not addressing that seems like a non-trivial thing, but I digress.

An important reminder – football is for everyone. Happy Pride 🌈 pic.twitter.com/TYJoaLxF7F — NFL (@NFL) June 1, 2023

This ended well, as you might expect:

Well looks like another season I’m not watching any NFL games — Shae Jordan Lipp (@shaelipp) June 1, 2023

Major rare NFL L — PICKETTSBURGH (@Pickettsburgh8) June 1, 2023

😂🤡 — Reggie J Parker🇹🇴🦍 (@trippieregg) June 1, 2023

But that’s not all: We have the individual teams going rainbow, too!

Happy Pride 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/EiG0GshtRs — New York Giants (@Giants) June 1, 2023

Love is love ❤️️ Join us June 10-11 for the @CapitalPrideDC Parade & Festival as we march, pass out giveaways and more! pic.twitter.com/OeN8fniLVC — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 1, 2023

We celebrate and stand with the LGBTQ+ community this #PrideMonth. We are proud to display the new rainbow Eagles wings mural in Pepsi Plaza, painted by LGBTQ+ artist Tiffany Urquhart pic.twitter.com/MxSDJRkstG — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) June 1, 2023

Things the Philadelphia Eagles celebrate: throwing snowballs at Santa Claus, opposing players getting temporarily paralyzed, and the LGBT community!

But — what the bloody heck? — this didn’t end what passes as homophobia or transphobia these days. People still refused to cheerfully endorse whatever sexual practices and/or gender identity people decided was right for them! Which, as you know, is out-and-out hate:

Can we get a nuclear family month? Can vets get more than 1 day? Jeezus — Chris (@Chrisvbape4amc) June 1, 2023

🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Truth Seeker (@_TruthZone_) June 1, 2023

Good grief..now I understand why you keep having losing seasons — Ranger On Point Pissed Off Neanderthal MAGA 🍊 (@AmazingRanger83) June 2, 2023

Literally every team in all sports and all companies are going woke… — Riley MacDonald (@Riley_8273) June 2, 2023

OK, so maybe it was time to start on Instagram. Twitter is all those right-wing Elon Musk fans, whereas the woke kids love the ‘gram, right? Or are they into the TikkerTokker now? It’s so hard to tell these days. Anyway, let’s give that a shot. First up, Arizona Cardinals:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arizona Cardinals (@azcardinals)

Sample comments: “We deserve an 0-17 season after this.” “Stop shoving this down people’s throats!” “Yeah football is for everyone so why are we pointing out a certain group.” “Go woke go broke.”

All right, that’s Arizona. You know them: Barry Goldwater, Kari Lake and, uh, Kyrsten Sinema, the first openly bisexual sen… OK, never mind. They’re still bigots. But Minnesota! Sure, their politicians are forced to resign after sexually harassing women or are rumored to be abusive toward their staffers, but at least they’re all woke, right?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minnesota Vikings (@vikings)

Yet another sample: “I’m unfollowing after this one.” “Why do veterans have 1 day while lgbtq+-xyz*#% have a month? Considering they have every right any other citizen has.” “No wonder we can’t win a playoff game.”

Hmph. Tough crowd. Well, at least there’s Los Angeles. La La Land, where anything goes. Surely the hometown Chargers had better luck with this:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers)

Again, a sample: “Because 99% of fans aren’t gay. What the hell let’s risk losing them to virtue signal. Looks amazing on the DEI index.” “May was Military Appreciation Month yet most people don’t even know this. Where was your post for them? We should be celebrating the heroes. We don’t need to celebrate people based on their sexual preference.” “Damn so quick to make a pride post but what about a Memorial Day Post honoring those who lost their lives? Sad.”

Well, maybe some of the NFL’s surrogates can help out here. For instance, nothing says football like beer. Maybe the official beer sponsor of the NFL can help educate people who just don’t tolerate corporate America’s woke values being shoved in their face. I think I’m going to send them an email suggesting they do something to.

But what is the official beer sponsor of the NFL? It’s been a few months since the season ended, so I’m a little rusty on this. Let me just Google that … and it’s… Bud Light.

Oh.

You may perhaps begin to see why there wasn’t exactly social media unity among NFL teams when it came to making splashy pride-month social media campaigns — and why there was pushback when teams did it in the first place. It seems the league can’t even take a lesson from one of their top sponsors.lgbt

Given the number of accounts NFL teams maintain across multiple platforms, it’s impossible to determine what teams did what to shove some woke rainbow propaganda down our collective maws, but as of Saturday morning we could confirm over 10 teams hadn’t posted anything on Twitter or Instagram supporting the LGBTQIABBQ2+ (or whatever) community.

Now, it’s only the third of the month, and several teams that hadn’t posted anything when we initially spotted the trend of teams staying out of the fray have since gone ROYGBIV. Graphic designers can indeed be a lazy lot, after all. Maybe they need until Monday.

However, one of the takeaways from the teams that did choose to shout their wokeness loud and proud was that pro-forma platitudes paying homage to whatever progressive cause is in vogue this month doesn’t go by unnoticed in 2023 — particularly when it has to do with LGBT causes, which has gone from humble pleas for acceptance to Drag Queen Story Hour for public school children in the amount of time it takes Jaylen Waddle to run the 40-yard dash.

First there was the Bud Light/Dylan Mulvaney debacle, where the failure to read the room when hiring a transgender “influencer” to hawk the brew led to a drop of over 25 percent in sales; the fiasco was such a dumpster fire that the phrase “go woke, go broke” seems to have been replaced, at least temporarily, with the term “BudLighting” when describing a company that alienates customers by disguising agitprop as advertising.

Among the other victims of the phenomenon is Target, now the subject of a boycott after a massive push of pride-month merchandise in stores — including LGBT pride clothes for babies, items designed by an honest-to-goodness satanist and a certain women’s swimsuit for transgender men that gave new meaning to the phrase “tuck rule” — backfired so publicly the company quickly pushed the swag out of sight.

I’m sure this’ll all change when the NFL puts “Dylan Mulvaney Rocks” and “Drag Queens Belong at Public Schools” in the back of the end zones next year, however. It worked for racism, after all.

Right?

