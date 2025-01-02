The events of the last eight-plus years have made it easy to identify America’s true conspiracy theorists.

In short, if you believe that the FBI or any three-letter federal agency prioritizes the interests and security of American citizens, then you might as well don a tin foil hat.

Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana appeared to acknowledge as much at a news conference following Wednesday’s deadly terror attack in New Orleans.

“Catch these people,” Kennedy said, speaking directly to the federal government. “Catch these people. And then tell the American people the truth.”

The senator then acknowledged that even he could not share sensitive information that could interfere with the investigation. Nor did he expect federal officials to compromise said investigation by telling the public too much.

“But after we get to the bottom of this, they need to tell the American people the truth,” Kennedy said.

Authorities identified 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar as the man who killed 15 people and injured 30 others after driving a white pickup truck into a crowd of New Year’s revelers on Bourbon Street around 3:15 a.m. on Wednesday. The FBI and the New Orleans Police Department believe that Jabbar did not act alone.

A black ISIS flag flew from the back of the truck.

Thus, reading between the lines of Kennedy’s cryptic comments, the senator seemed to suggest that the FBI and other officials in President Joe Biden’s administration have hitherto deceived Americans about the nature and scope of the terror threat to the homeland.

Kennedy pledged to change that.

“When it is appropriate and this investigation is complete, you will find out what happened and who was responsible,” the senator said.

His emphasis on the words “you will find out” spoke volumes. After all, Americans still have learned almost nothing about the assassination attempt against President-elect Donald Trump on July 13.

If the federal government failed to tell the truth about Wednesday’s terror attack, Kennedy promised to “raise fresh hell.”

“And I will chase those in the federal government who are responsible for telling us what happened, like they stole Christmas,” he added.

The senator with a southern drawl has a well-earned reputation for using colloquialisms and colorful phrases.

Nonetheless, he meant business. And he even singled-out the federal official most responsible for the influx of illegal immigrants, including terror suspects, through Biden’s open border: Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

“I did talk to the Secretary of Homeland Security a little while ago,” Kennedy said earlier in the news conference. “And I told him that, with all the respect I could muster, that we expect to put the full force and resources of the federal government behind this investigation.”

Did anyone else find Senator John Kennedy’s comments peculiar regarding New Orleans? pic.twitter.com/ikQ9t8yk2s — Leisha (@LoneStarChica) January 1, 2025

If he had said nothing else, Kennedy’s comments about Mayorkas alone would have qualified as almost surreal.

Imagine: A sitting senator suggested that the nation’s Homeland Secretary might need prodding to take this investigation seriously.

But Kennedy did not stop with Mayorkas. In fact, he called out the FBI and the entire federal government.

In short, whether he intended to or not, the senator spoke for many exasperated Americans. We are angry that government officials have spent decades lying to us with impunity.

Thus, we must pray for Trump’s safe and swift return to the White House.

In the meantime, we might also send a few prayers heavenward in hopes that the true conspiracy theorists among us — those who believe that the federal government, as presently constituted, actually protects American citizens and their interests — will very soon come to their senses.

