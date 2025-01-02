Authorities believe that the man who mowed down revelers on Bourbon Street early Wednesday did not act alone.

At about 3:15 a.m., Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, drove a white pickup truck into the New Orleans crowds, leaving 15 people dead and 30 injured.

New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said Thursday there are multiple “people of interest” related to the attack, according to NBC.

“We have people of interest. They are not people who are suspects at this time,” Kirkpatrick said.

The FBI is “tracking down everybody,” she said.

“This is not just an act of terrorism. This is evil,” Kirkpatrick said, according to WMAO-TV.

“We do not believe that Jabbar was solely responsible,” Alethea Duncan, an assistant special agent in charge of the FBI’s New Orleans field office, said.

A senior law enforcement official said that there is a belief Jabbar had help planting explosive devices found in the truck.

Guns and pipe bombs were found in the truck, a Louisiana State Police intelligence bulletin said, according to The Associated Press.

The bombs were wired to be detonated remotely. A remote control to detonate them was found in the truck.

NBC noted that officials are investigating a link between the New Orleans attack and a Cybertruck explosion in Las Vegas that killed one person and injured seven people.

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill said investigators believe the pipe bombs were made in an Airbnb rented by Jabbar and his associates.

Zion Parsons, 18, of Gulfport, Mississippi, said the truck was “barreling through, throwing people like in a movie scene, throwing people into the air,” according to the AP.

New horrific video of the terrorist attack in New Orleans, look at how fast that SOB was going when he targeted people on the street pic.twitter.com/bYbGGSrxyr — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) January 1, 2025

“Bodies, bodies all up and down the street, everybody screaming and hollering,” she said.

“For those people who don’t believe in objective evil, all you have to do is look at what happened in our city early this morning,” Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana said.

“If this doesn’t trigger the gag reflex of every American, every fair-minded American, I’ll be very surprised,” he said.

