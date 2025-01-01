Share
Police investigators surround a white truck that drove into the New Year's Eve festivities on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Louisiana, on Wednesday.
Police investigators surround a white truck that drove into the New Year's Eve festivities on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Louisiana, on Wednesday. (Matthew Hinton - AFP / Getty Images)

'Terrorist Attack' Hits America, 'Mass Casualty' Event Confirmed

 By Jack Davis  January 1, 2025 at 7:32am
Death invaded Bourbon Street’s New Year’s revelry early Wednesday in what the mayor of New Orleans called a “terrorist attack.”

At least 10 people were killed, and more than 30 other people were hurt when a vehicle intentionally drove through a crowd, according to NBC.

Two police officers were shot.

The city called the incident a “mass casualty incident” in a post on its website.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell called the incident a “terrorist attack,” according to Fox News.

In the same news briefing, FBI Special Agent Aletha Duncan said the attack was “not a terrorist attack.”

The man who drove the car died after a shootout with police, but it was unclear if he was killed by police or took his own life.

The FBI said explosive devices were found in the car, but it was not clear if they were able to be detonated.

Anne Kirkpatrick, superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department, said the suspect tried to hit as many people as possible as he drove a pickup truck down Bourbon Street, according to NBC.

She said, he was “hellbent on creating carnage.”

“This man was trying to run over as many people as he possibly could. It was not a DUI situation,” she said.

The man fired out of the window of the vehicle as he drove through the crowds. Police returned fire, according to CBS.

Nicole Mowrer of Iowa was walking in the area with her husband, Jim Mowrer.

“Once it was past us, we did hear gunfire, saw police running that direction,” she said.

“Once the gunfire stopped, we stayed in the alcove until the gunfire stopped, came out into the street, and came across a lot of — several people who had been hit. [We] wanted to see what we could do to help,” she said.

Authorities said that the Sugar Bowl football game scheduled for Wednesday would continue as planned, but with heightened security.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
