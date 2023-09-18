'Real Genius' Actor Gabriel Jarret Caught in Child Predator Sting, Accused of Trying to Meet Girl,14, for Sex: Report

Hollywood actor Gabriel Jarret, known for his roles in “Real Genius” and “Karate Kid III” has found himself embroiled in a pedophile sting operation conducted by an online vigilante group.

Jarret, 53, was caught messaging a girl that he believed to be 14 years old. The “girl” however, was a decoy created by the Creep Catcher Unit.

CC Unit is a crowd-funded vigilante group dedicated to exposing online predators. They seek out perverts online who are trying to have sex with minors.

According to KTTV, CC Unit engaged in a text conversation with Jarret, and engaged in an online “relationship” with him for over a year.

Jarret had the girl switch over to Kik, an app favored by online pedophiles due to its anonymity features.

Kik has been used in the recent past for the distribution of child sex abuse photos, as well as videos “depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct,” according to the Omaha World-Herald.

The content of the messages themselves is wildly unsettling. Jarret several times made references to oral sex, and according to the Daily Mail, claimed to want to meet up with her to be “her advisor.”

On Sept. 10, Jarret set up a rendezvous with the purported teen girl at the Santa Monica Pier.

The leader of the CC Unit, who goes by the alias “Ghost,” was there to meet him. Ghost accused Jarret of wanting to have oral sex with a 14-year-old.

Confronted on camera by the CC Unit, Jarret vehemently denied any wrongdoing, insisting he believed the girl was 18.

Video footage shows Jarret stuttering, “Stop harassing me! Leave me alone.”

After frantically calling for the vigilantes to stop filming, he then sped off on his scooter.

Jarret later told KTTV he was a victim of entrapment and that he felt “betrayed.” He astonishingly tried to shift blame, claiming that it was the CC Unit that sent the explicit messages.

“I wasn’t texting sexual things to her. She was texting sexual things to me, saying ‘do you want to date me?’” Jarret claimed. “Unfortunately, I was trying to let her down easy. I wanted to have that conversation in person.”

In 2018, according to TMZ, Jarret’s ex-girlfriend Jennifer Marie Alfano accused him of pedophilia and rape. These accusations resulted in a restraining order against Alfano. No charges were filed against Jarret.

CC Unit has turned over evidence of these despicable conversations to the Santa Monica Police. The SMPD affirmed that Jarret is under investigation, however, no arrests have been made.

