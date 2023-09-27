Watch: HS Football Team Goes Viral for Singing 'Ave Maria' in Latin After Every Game 'For Greater Glory of God'

A high school football team in southern California has gone viral on social media for giving all the credit to God. The team has ended every game singing a united chorus of “Ave Maria.”

You can watch the video below.







The Crusaders, the football team for St. Joseph Academy, a classical Catholic school in San Marcos, California, began the tradition this season.

They believe that much of their success, both on and off the field, is due to holding fast to their beliefs and giving God the glory.

Virtue=Strength, an organization that has teamed up with the Crusaders, posted a photo of a Caholic priest blessing the team.

Virtue=Strength! Integrate the Faith into everything you do with passion, joy and purpose. https://t.co/GwHn43gsrV — Virtue=Strength (@sportsleaderusa) September 20, 2023

The football team captains, identified only by their first names, Isaac and Andrew, were interviewed about the practice.

Do you support the team’s new tradition? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

They said they want to glorify God in everything they do.

“We did the father-son jersey ceremony,” said Isaac, “and after that, one of our teammates had the idea to sing something to the Blessed Mother after our games, as a way of consecrating all our actions back to God.”

Paolo, the teammate Isaac mentioned, thought it would be a great sign of their commitment to honoring God.

John Murray, the athletic director for the school and an assistant coach for the team, gave the green light for the tradition when Paolo approached him. Paolo then brought it to the team captains, who both loved the idea.

“We’re also, like, bonded primarily by our faith,” said Isaac, “and it’s made, I think, everyone on the team a better Catholic and it’s done some great things for our brothers and their spiritual journeys as well.”

High School Football Team Sings the “Ave Maria” After Every Game, Honoring Our Lady in Viral Video One Catholic high school football team in California went viral after sharing how they honor the Blessed Mother after each game. Saint Joseph Academy High School Football Team in… pic.twitter.com/acETy2KXfz — ChurchPOP (@Church_POP) September 20, 2023

Another way they decided to give God the credit was by tagging their jerseys with AMDG, an acronym for the Latin “Ad Majorem Dei Gloriam,” which translates to “all for the greater glory of God.”

“We want to do things that are special to our faith, and to our Mother Mary, because that’s an important aspect of our lives.”

“Football is a very challenging sport,” said Isaac, “I think that’s part of the reason there’s been so much grace for us this season and every season, because we’re all in it together.”

“We really encourage everyone to develop their own traditions on their team,” said Andrew, “because our Lord needs us, as young men and young women, to be the light of the world.”

“We encourage other teams and other programs, and captains and coaches, to start traditions of their own and glorify God through amazing sports like football.”

Virtue=Strength sang the team’s praises, saying “Imagine if every Catholic school team honored our Lord and our Blessed Mother in some different ways before and after games. Be the light!”

An Urgent Note from Our Staff: The Western Journal has been labeled “dangerous” simply because we have a Biblical worldview and speak truth about what is happening in America. We refuse to let big tech and woke advertisers dictate the content we share with our community. We stand for truth. We stand for freedom. We stand with our readers. We’re asking you to help us in this fight. We can’t do this without you. Your donation directly helps fund our Editorial team of writers and editors. Your support means we can continue to expose false narratives and defend traditional American values. Please stand with us by donating today. Thank you for your support!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.