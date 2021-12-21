Share
Lifestyle

Real-Life Noah's Ark Stirs Controversy After Authorities Question Ability to Sail

 By Amanda Thomason  December 21, 2021 at 1:05pm
Share

The drive to bring history to life is real for many around the world. One particular Christian example is Noah’s Ark and the people who have labored to create replicas of the behemoth lifeboat.

Perhaps the best-known example stateside is Ken Ham’s “Ark Encounter,” where visitors can tour a life-sized replica of the ancient boat in Williamstown, Kentucky.

But Ham isn’t the only one whose fascination with the ark has borne fruit: Sir Aad Peters from the Netherlands is the owner of a half-sized replica that floats on water.

The 230-foot-long replica isn’t technically a boat and thus must be towed anywhere it goes, but it’s been turned into a museum full of quirky sculptures and animal statues and has traveled to several countries during its 61-year life.



Trending:
AOC Fails to Do Elementary-Level Math, Attempt to Savage Manchin Backfires Horribly

“Created from the fertile brain of Dutch TV and Theatre producer Sir Aad Peters, The Ark is a half-sized replica of Noah’s original boat and an educational and cultural celebration of many of the Bible’s legendary stories,” the Ark Museum website states.

“From Adam and Eve, Cain and Abel, Noah, Abraham, Moses, David and Goliath and countless more, this quirky, creative, and extraordinary space is an experience visitors will never forget.”

The ark encompasses 2,000 square meters and four floors.

“The biblical stories are brought to life through an array of unique wooden carved sculptures, the centre of which is the tree of life growing 12 metres up through the middle of the ship,” according to the website.

“In the ten years since the boat was created (into a museum), over half a million visitors, including many schools, have launched their own education projects based around the themes on The Ark.



“Aad Peters has already taken his Ark and the message of hope to the Netherlands, Denmark, Germany and Norway and for the first time has brought it to Britain.”

But it was in Britain that the ark and its owner faced the most difficulties.

In 2019, the ark made it to Ipswich. It was closed awhile during the pandemic, but as it was time to move on, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) challenged Peters’ plans to move it, citing a number of safety violations and “deficiencies.”

Related:
Satanism on Display at Local Library: Inappropriate, Sexual Books Placed Next to Bible

According to the East Anglian Daily Times, the ark was scheduled to leave this past March but was detained after being labeled unseaworthy and began racking up a staggering amount of fees.



Part of the issue stems from the fact that the owners said the ark was categorized as a “non-certified floating object,” exempting it from international regulations.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency disagreed.

The owners also said the ark is insured, has passed inspections, and has been towed between local countries without any issues before.

“The requirement to obtain full registration and the required certificates was and may not be achievable within the required timescales and would incur unreasonable costs and time delays to the vessel,” the owners said in a statement, according to the Daily Times.



“Towage plans have now been made for the Ark to return to the Netherlands, and the vessel is still awaiting towage approval to depart from the UK.

“Owners have been continuously seeking a means (of release) and (permittance) to be towed on a single voyage from the UK to the Netherlands, with an agreed towage plan.”

But neither side was budging, and so for quite some time, neither did the ark. The owners faced a $16,000 fee for the ark’s initial detention, and $660 for each day it continued to sit at Ipswich without the owners rectifying the issues the MCA believed were problematic.

“Noah’s Ark will remain detained until all the deficiencies have been put right and an MCA surveyor is invited back by the owners to check they’ve been corrected,” MCA officials said, according to the Daily Times.

“We do have concerns about this vessel, and we cannot rely on the grace of God that it can be safely towed to Holland.”



However, by July 3, the ark had been towed back to the Netherlands and has continued its operation as a museum.

It’s probably safe to say it won’t be traveling back to Ipswich anytime soon.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




Real-Life Noah's Ark Stirs Controversy After Authorities Question Ability to Sail
Officer Saves Toddler and Baby from Sinking Car after Driver Flees Police and Crashes into Pond
Tragic: Mother Gives Life Protecting Her 4-Year-Old from Vicious Dog Attack
Dog Alerts Mom To Struggling Baby, Makes Unbelievable Rescue
Watch: Man Continues Ice Skating Lessons Amid Stage 4 Cancer Battle, Performance Caught on Tape
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!