Sometimes, fact really is stranger than scripted fiction.

During a press conference for WWE’s upcoming Elimination Chamber 2024, the company’s lead announcer Michael Cole revealed that WWE had been accosted by pirates — and it doesn’t appear to be a storyline.

(And to be clear, these are real pirates, not the Johnny Depp variety.)

A bit of background: WWE’s annual Elimination Chamber premium live event — WWE’s preferred parlance to “pay-per-view” — is an event that features matches inside the titular structure.

That Elimination Chamber itself is a genuinely impressive structure.

WWE claims the structure weighs 10 tons and features two miles of chain, but this is a pro-wrestling (which has its roots in carnies) company so take that figure with a grain of salt.

Regardless of the literal dimensions, it’s still a massive structure and hauling it to Perth, Australia, the site of the 2024 event, was always going to be a bit of a logistical pain.

Turns out, it’s a bigger pain than anyone anticipated.

Cole spoke at the event’s press conference and revealed that pirates had stopped WWE from accessing the Suez Canal, which necessitated a harrowing roundabout delivery of the massive steel structure.

Michael Cole once again mentioning the pirates that forced them to re-route the delivery of the Elimination Chamber structure. #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/NNnzbUNdBZ — Tim Jarrell of PWUnlimited (@TimmyBuddy) February 23, 2024

“[The Elimination Chamber] is a structure that took over a month to get here,” Cole said. “Originally, it was supposed to ship through the Suez Canal but pirates made sure that didn’t happen.

“So it was sent to Miami, it was then shipped by truck to Los Angeles, put on a ship to Sydney, sent on a train over here to Perth, and now the Elimination Chamber is being constructed as we speak.”

Cole’s co-announcer, Corey Graves, expressed disbelief at what he just said.

“Did you say ‘pirates,’ Cole?” Graves asked.

“Yes, pirates in the Suez Canal,” Cole said.

“We had to endure actual piracy to get here to Perth,” Graves said in disbelief.

Depending on where you live, Elimination Chamber 2024 could be emanating at a bothersome hour for you.

Due to being an Australian event, WWE fans stateside will have to get up quite early to catch the show at 5:00 a.m. ET.

