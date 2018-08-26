Recording Captures Haunting Sounds as People Flee Jacksonville Shooter

Video/Audio footage below. Viewer Discretion advised.

For the second time this weekend, the city of Jacksonville, Florida, has been shocked by a tragic shooting during a recreational event.

On Sunday at around 1:00 PM, a deadly incident took place at The Jacksonville Landing, which was hosting a video game tournament for the popular “Madden” sports series.

Details are currently sparse, but multiple outlets including Fox News have reported at least four fatalities, with one of them likely to be the shooter. Around a dozen more people may have been injured in the incident, which is being investigated as a mass shooting.

“Investigators said that ‘no outstanding suspects’ remains, and noted a suspect, only identified as a white male, was found dead at the scene,” reported Fox.

“One witness at the gaming event told Fox News that someone who was competing in the tournament lost and was upset,” that outlet also stated.

That video game tournament provided a chilling window into the incident, as numerous internet live streams of the virtual gaming were active during the competition.

One of those streams appeared to capture the shooting as it unfolded. That video begins calmly enough, with running commentary of one of the video games being played in the tournament.

Then, gunshots puncture the game. The screen cuts away as the game is interrupted, and people can be heard both scrambling to flee and screaming in the background.

Warning: This video contains disturbing audio footage of people being shot. Viewer discretion is advised.

We must note that it is impossible to fully verify the authenticity of this recording at this time, but all indications are that this was a stream of the video game competition taking place when the mass shooting unfolded.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed the incident and worked to brief the media. “Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY,” the police posted on Twitter at 2:13 PM.

The NFL, which is involved in the licencing of the “Madden” game series, stated that it was “shocked and deeply saddended by the horrific tragedy today in Jacksonville. Our hearts go out to all those affected.”

“We are grateful for the first responders immediately on the scene. We support our partners at EA Sports and will continue to monitor developments with local law enforcement,” the league continued.

Jacksonville has faced high crime recently, a fact that was made apparent during another shooting that took place Friday at a high school football game.

One person was killed and two more were injured in that incident, despite tight security.

