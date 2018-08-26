SECTIONS
Crime US News
Print

Recording Captures Haunting Sounds as People Flee Jacksonville Shooter

By Benjamin Arie
at 3:45pm
Print

Video/Audio footage below. Viewer Discretion advised.

For the second time this weekend, the city of Jacksonville, Florida, has been shocked by a tragic shooting during a recreational event.

On Sunday at around 1:00 PM, a deadly incident took place at The Jacksonville Landing, which was hosting a video game tournament for the popular “Madden” sports series.

Details are currently sparse, but multiple outlets including Fox News have reported at least four fatalities, with one of them likely to be the shooter. Around a dozen more people may have been injured in the incident, which is being investigated as a mass shooting.

“Investigators said that ‘no outstanding suspects’ remains, and noted a suspect, only identified as a white male, was found dead at the scene,” reported Fox.

TRENDING: Cohen Laywer: CNN Got ‘Bombshell’ Report Mixed Up

“One witness at the gaming event told Fox News that someone who was competing in the tournament lost and was upset,” that outlet also stated.

That video game tournament provided a chilling window into the incident, as numerous internet live streams of the virtual gaming were active during the competition.

One of those streams appeared to capture the shooting as it unfolded. That video begins calmly enough, with running commentary of one of the video games being played in the tournament.

Then, gunshots puncture the game. The screen cuts away as the game is interrupted, and people can be heard both scrambling to flee and screaming in the background.

Warning: This video contains disturbing audio footage of people being shot. Viewer discretion is advised.

We must note that it is impossible to fully verify the authenticity of this recording at this time, but all indications are that this was a stream of the video game competition taking place when the mass shooting unfolded.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed the incident and worked to brief the media. “Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY,” the police posted on Twitter at 2:13 PM.

The NFL, which is involved in the licencing of the “Madden” game series, stated that it was “shocked and deeply saddended by the horrific tragedy today in Jacksonville. Our hearts go out to all those affected.”

RELATED: Infant Tragically Swallows Fentanyl from Sippy Cup, Mom Arrested for Homicide

“We are grateful for the first responders immediately on the scene. We support our partners at EA Sports and will continue to monitor developments with local law enforcement,” the league continued.

Jacksonville has faced high crime recently, a fact that was made apparent during another shooting that took place Friday at a high school football game.

One person was killed and two more were injured in that incident, despite tight security.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

The Fox News Channel logo on a television screen.

Senior Fox News Reporter Abruptly Leaves Network

Terry Ray

Jeff Sessionsmark reinstein/ Shutterstock

Opinion: Is Jeff Sessions a Player in the Mueller Coup?

Evie Fordham

Ohio congressional candidate Troy Balderson.

Republican Candidate Officially Declared Winner in Key Congressional Election

Michael Bastasch

World leaders arriving at NATO summit 2018Gints Ivuskans / Shutterstock

EPA Officials Admit: We Colluded with Lobbyists Who Opposed Trump’s Agenda

Andrew Kerr

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, speaks at the National Press Club on Aug. 21, 2018.Albert H. Teich / Shutterstock

‘Climate Activist’ Warren Exposed in Tax Returns, Received Royalties from Natural Gas Industry

Savannah Pointer

Cristhian Rivera, Iris Monarrez and their babyscreen shot / Facebook

Illegal Alien Who Allegedly Killed Mollie Tibbets Has ‘Anchor Baby’ with Her Ex-Classmate – Report

Jack Davis

Former New York CIty Mayor Rudy Giuliani warms up the crowd of 1600 supporters at a Donald Trump campaign rally.mark reinstein / Shutterstock

Giuliani Issues Challenge to Mueller – ‘Then We Will Have to Admit You Were Fair’

Chris Agee

Steven Crowder gets a beer thrown on himscreen shot / YouTube

Watch: Steven Crowder Confronts Person Who Offered Bounty for Killing ICE Agents

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.