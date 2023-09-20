When a president is so beholden to bureaucrats that they — not the president — make the big decisions, you no longer have a representative democracy. You have a bureaucratic dictatorship.

It’s easy to conclude that this is the case with Joe Biden. Biden is, to put it mildly, mentally not all there. That leaves the helm to the deep state bureaucrats, and they like being in control.

They like it so much that they want to keep it that way, even if someone like Donald J. Trump or Ron DeSantis becomes president in 2024. How can they pull it off?

On Friday, the White House unveiled a proposal that would make it harder for a president to take back control from a federal bureaucracy that is loaded with leftists, Betsy McCaughey wrote in The New York Sun.

According to McCaughey, it’s a “booby trap” that, if tripped, could upend the country.

Trump issued an executive order in 2020 reclassifying federal employees who make policy as at-will employees who can be terminated. Biden “canceled it immediately,” McCaughey wrote.

The proposed rule unveiled by the Biden administration on Friday would slow a president trying to reinstate Trump’s order. The New York Times called the rule an attempt to “Trump-proof the federal workforce.”

It makes sense if you’re a die-hard leftist who will stop at nothing to seize and keep power. It’s worse than a Shakespearean tragedy because it’s not at all dramatic — it would make a terrible play.

Is Biden a puppet of the deep state? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Hannah Arendt was right when she said evil is banal. Bureaucrats are boring and, because of this, they are dangerous.

If you hadn’t noticed, the federal bureaucracy is almost monolithically liberal. According to McCaughey, “95 percent of unionized federal employees who donate to political candidates give to Democrats.” Only 5 percent donate to Republicans.

McCaughey gave a litany of examples of lefty bureaucrats obstructing the Trump agenda in one way or another.

Remember the career health official Dr. Deborah Birx, who did her best to get around Trump’s instructions to moderate COVID lockdowns?

How about the Environmental Protection Agency lawyers who waged a bureaucratic war against fossil fuel producers, or the Justice Department prosecutors who turned a blind eye to Yale University’s discrimination against Asian-Americans?

The list goes on.

If the Biden administration gets its way and institutes this new rule, it won’t just “Trump-proof the federal workforce.” It will make it next to impossible for elected officials to get rid of unelected bureaucrats.

If federal bureaucrats can’t be fired, it means they are in charge. Elected officials will work for the bureaucrats, not the other way around.

Haven’t we had enough of that already?

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.