SECTIONS
News Sports
P Share Print

Redskins Officially Rebrand as 'Washington Football Team,' Roll Out New Uniform

Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins reacts during the Redskins' game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField in Landover, Maryland, on Dec. 15, 2019.Patrick Smith / Getty ImagesWashington quarterback Dwayne Haskins reacts during the Redskins' game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField in Landover, Maryland, on Dec. 15, 2019. The Eagles won 37-27. (Patrick Smith / Getty Images)

By Johnathan Jones
Published July 23, 2020 at 12:53pm
P Share Print

The Washington NFL team formerly known as the Redskins unveiled a new name Thursday.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first shared the name, revealing the franchise will be called the “Washington Football Team” in the upcoming season.

“Effective immediately, Washington will call itself the ‘Washington Football Team’, pending adoption of a new name, sources tell ESPN,” Schefter said on Twitter.

“This is not a final renaming and rebranding for team; this is the name it wants to use until pending adoption of a new name in the future,” the ESPN insider added.

TRENDING: Michelle Malkin Attacked by 'BLM/Antifa' Mob at Pro-Cop Rally -- And Cops Can't Stop It

He also noted the tentative use of “Football Team” will be a placeholder until the organization speaks with players, fans and others to come up with a permanent identity.

“While the Washington Football Team uses these uniforms and helmets for the 2020 season, it will be seeking the feedback of players, alumni, fans, sponsors and the community for the new team name it will use at some point in the future, per sources,” Schefter wrote.

The team made it official in an announcement later Thursday, saying it will continue to use its classic burgundy and gold color scheme.

“The decision to use ‘Washington Football Team’ for this season allows the franchise the ability to undertake an in-depth branding process to properly include player, alumni, fan, community, and sponsor input,” the team said in a statement on its Redskins.com website.

Do you like the team's decision to use "Washington Football Team" this season rather than "Washington Redskins"?

RELATED: Atlanta Braves Become Latest Team To Bow to Woke Crowd

Fox Sports shared other renderings of what uniforms will look like.

“They will still use a burgundy and gold color scheme, but the logo on the helmet will be replaced by the players number,” Fox Sports tweeted.

ESPN reported the team intends to scrub its former name from all spaces both physical and digital by the Sept. 13 season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Washington Football Team” fan gear will be available for purchase online within a few days.

The team announced it would change its name on July 13, capitulating to pressure from corporate sponsors FedEx, Nike, Pepsi and Bank of America.

The name, according to the team, was retired after owners finally agreed it was offensive to Native Americans.

In a statement online, the team encouraged its fans to embrace the change.

“For updated brand clarity and consistency purposes, we will call ourselves the ‘Washington Football Team’ pending adoption of our new name. The Redskins name and logo will officially be retired by the start of the 2020 season. We encourage fans, media and all other parties to use ‘Washington Football Team’ immediately,” it said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Johnathan Jones
Johnathan has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.
Johnathan has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.







Redskins Officially Rebrand as 'Washington Football Team,' Roll Out New Uniform
Report: Prosecutor Tampered with Non-Lethal McCloskey Gun To Make It 'Capable of Lethal Use'
Man Allegedly Seen Kneeling on Crying Toddler's Neck in 'BLM' Photo Is Arrested
Portland City Commissioner Demands Mayor Give Her Control of Police So Cops Don't Stop Rioters
Biden Panders to Muslims: Quotes Muhammad, Says Schools Should Teach Islam
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×