Rep. Biggs Visits Wasted Border Wall Materials, Demands Biden Restart Construction 'Now'

Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs visited abandoned border wall supplies in Yuma, Arizona, demanding in a video that President Joe Biden restart construction “now” to address the surge of illegal immigrants.

Biggs tweeted a video of himself standing beside piles of steel beams intended for a border wall with Mexico.

“Down at the Yuma border. I’m surrounded by millions of dollars worth of wall material that is lying around, unused, because Biden cancelled the wall contracts. The border crisis worsens by the day, we need to start rebuilding, NOW,” Biggs wrote on Thursday.

Down at the Yuma border. I’m surrounded by millions of dollars worth of wall material that is lying around, unused, because Biden cancelled the wall contracts. The border crisis worsens by the day, we need to start rebuilding, NOW. pic.twitter.com/BZbKZdslK5 — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) October 14, 2021

“This is Biden’s waste pile,” Biggs says in the video.

“This is about $2 million worth of fencing panels just waiting to be installed, but they won’t be installed. We’ll pay the contractors, but we’re not going to install these.”

“Shame on Joe Biden. Shame on [Homeland Security] Secretary Mayorkas. This stuff needs to be done. This fencing needs to be completed,” Biggs says.

In an earlier video, Biggs said he had watched Border Patrol agents apprehend five illegal immigrants as he stood at the border.

Back at the border: pic.twitter.com/jlmCIU4El1 — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) October 14, 2021

Massive amounts of border wall supplies continue to waste away at the southern border after the Biden administration canceled contracts with construction companies slated to build the wall.

Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin on Monday revealed that stockpiles of steel beams were left near the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas.

Melugin said he was told by a federal official that enough steel had been purchased to build more than 100 miles of border wall in the Rio Grande Valley and Laredo, Texas.

Just 14 miles were reportedly completed before Biden stopped construction.

Live with @BillHemmer & @DanaPerino this morning discussing the Biden admin’s decision to cancel the border wall contract. A federal source tells me steel for over 100 miles was purchased for wall in RGV & Laredo, but only about 14 miles were completed before Biden stopped it. pic.twitter.com/pseT3kUo6A — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 11, 2021

“What does it look like to not build the border wall? Our drone is overhead in Pharr, TX at one location where steel for the border wall has been baking in the sun & going to waste since January,” Melugin tweeted.

NEW: What does it look like to not build the border wall? Our drone is overhead in Pharr, TX at one location where steel for the border wall has been baking in the sun & going to waste since January. Tens of millions of dollars worth of steel here already paid for. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/RTdiMTyqAh — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 11, 2021

“Tens of millions of dollars worth of steel here already paid for,” he added.

