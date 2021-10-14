Share
News

Rep. Biggs Visits Wasted Border Wall Materials, Demands Biden Restart Construction 'Now'

 By Dillon Burroughs  October 14, 2021 at 1:26pm
Share

Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs visited abandoned border wall supplies in Yuma, Arizona, demanding in a video that President Joe Biden restart construction “now” to address the surge of illegal immigrants.

Biggs tweeted a video of himself standing beside piles of steel beams intended for a border wall with Mexico.

“Down at the Yuma border. I’m surrounded by millions of dollars worth of wall material that is lying around, unused, because Biden cancelled the wall contracts. The border crisis worsens by the day, we need to start rebuilding, NOW,” Biggs wrote on Thursday.

Trending:
Federal Judge Rules Religious Exemptions to Vaccine Mandates Must Be Allowed

“This is Biden’s waste pile,” Biggs says in the video.

“This is about $2 million worth of fencing panels just waiting to be installed, but they won’t be installed. We’ll pay the contractors, but we’re not going to install these.”

“Shame on Joe Biden. Shame on [Homeland Security] Secretary Mayorkas. This stuff needs to be done. This fencing needs to be completed,” Biggs says.

In an earlier video, Biggs said he had watched Border Patrol agents apprehend five illegal immigrants as he stood at the border.

Massive amounts of border wall supplies continue to waste away at the southern border after the Biden administration canceled contracts with construction companies slated to build the wall.

Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin on Monday revealed that stockpiles of steel beams were left near the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas.

Melugin said he was told by a federal official that enough steel had been purchased to build more than 100 miles of border wall in the Rio Grande Valley and Laredo, Texas.

Related:
In Response to Flood of Afghan Refugees, New Bill Would Give Governors Powerful 'Veto' Ability

Just 14 miles were reportedly completed before Biden stopped construction.

“What does it look like to not build the border wall? Our drone is overhead in Pharr, TX at one location where steel for the border wall has been baking in the sun & going to waste since January,” Melugin tweeted.

“Tens of millions of dollars worth of steel here already paid for,” he added.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Dillon Burroughs
Breaking News/Media Reporter
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books.
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books. An accomplished endurance athlete, Burroughs has also completed numerous ultramarathons. He lives in Tennessee with his wife and three children.




loading
Rep. Biggs Visits Wasted Border Wall Materials, Demands Biden Restart Construction 'Now'
Border Patrol Arrests Registered Sex Offender Who Crossed Border with Group of Migrants
Portland Business Owner Says City Is 'Not Safe' as Liberal Policies Lead to Crime Surge
Former ICE Director Blasts Mayorkas Over Border Crisis, Says He's 'Lying to the American People'
GOP Judiciary Committee Members Blast Garland's Memo Targeting Parental Rights
See more...

Conversation