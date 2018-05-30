Report: FBI Agents Terrified To Speak Out About Bureau Troubles

FBI Agents remain silent, instead of stepping up to testify against their superiors in the Bureau, for fear that they may face retaliation and financial and career damage, The Daily Caller reported.

According to a special agent who reached out to TheDC, as well as two FBI agents still in contact with a former White House official, Congress and the Department of Justice almost always fail to provide a backbone for the current whistleblower law.

While this legislation is meant to protect those who come forward from any retaliation or negative consequences, it instead “seems the agency’s retaliation will likely not be investigated as the process is, as one agent put it to TheDC over email, ‘slow by design and at the end of the process they will never be held accountable,'” according to TheDC.

The same agent further elaborated to TheDC: “Even with the enactment of the new law, what is the deterrent for retaliation against Whistleblowers? The FBI executives will just stall, ignore, and run out the clock until the victim runs out of money for legal fees or else retires.”

One agent’s wife, who had battled cancer and undergone two surgeries, was forced to go to work so they could maintain their finances after the agent came forward in 2013, according to email correspondence between TheDC and the agent. Even further, he experienced significant humiliation and illness.

As a result, agents desire to be subpoenaed by Congress. A former Trump administration official explained to The Daily Caller, “when you are subpoenaed, Congress then pays … for your legal counsel and the subpoena protects (the agent) from any organizational retaliation.”

“The administrations are so politicized that any time a Special Agent comes forward as a whistleblower, they can expect to be thrown under the bus by leadership. Go against the Muslim Brotherhood, you’re crushed. Go against the Clintons, you’re crushed. The FBI has long been politicized to the detriment of national security and law enforcement,” a special agent told TheDC.

“These agents prefer to be subpoenaed to becoming an official government whistleblower, since they fear political and professional backlash,” a former Trump administration official told TheDC.

Specifically, the corruption surrounding FBI Director James Comey and the former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe is the reason these agents wish to testify, as three people allied with active FBI agents told TheDC. In addition to the two FBI officials, they also wish to reveal the actions of people like Eric Holder, Loretta Lynch and John Brennan.

“James Comey has destroyed the institution he claims to love,” said Joe DiGenova, a former federal prosecutor who has also represented multiple whistleblowers. “And it is beyond a doubt that it is going to take a decade to restore public confidence because of Comey and Clapper and Brennan and Obama and Lynch.”

These FBI agents want feedback and action from the Department of Justice, according to a special agent in several transcripts that were provided by special agents to TheDC.

This same special agent clarified: “Every special agent I have spoken to in the Washington Field Office wants to see McCabe prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. They feel the same way about Comey.”

Yet they also know that it was not just this small group of people responsible for the corruption within the FBI.

“They know that it wasn’t just Comey and McCabe in this case,” a former Trump administration official explained. “That’s too narrow a net to cast over these guys. There’s a much broader corruption that seeped into the seventh floor at the bureau.”

In fact, the FBI, as a result, has struggled greatly with prosecuting cases because of a lack of credibility allegedly stemming from the corruption within the bureau.

TheDC noted that an analysis in Time Magazine examined conviction rates of the FBI for the past several years. According to Time, after sending cases to the Department of Justice, the FBI has only been able to prosecute 47 percent of their cases in 2017. This is significantly less than the 72 percent average of other government departments.

DiGenova, as well as the other special agents who spoke to TheDC, all agreed that Congress needs to issue subpoenas to agents who want to step forward and testify. According to the same sources, either the House or the Senate Judiciary Committees are able to issue these subpoenas and hold hearings.

“All Congress needs to do is subpoena involved personnel and they will tell you what they know,” one special agent said. “These are honest people.”

