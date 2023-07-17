Share
Tucker Carlson attends the final round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, N.J., Sunday, July 31, 2022. (Seth Wenig / Associated Press)

Report: Fox News Banning Senators from Network If They've Done This for Tucker

 By Warner Todd Huston  July 17, 2023 at 2:02pm
According to reports, Fox News is stepping up its campaign against its former star, Tucker Carlson, and has now taken to banning guests who voiced support for Carlson.

Chadwick Moore, the author of the book “Tucker,” claimed that Fox insiders told him the network is refusing to book any U.S. senator who may have expressed positive opinions about Carlson.

“EXCLUSIVE: Sources inside Fox have confirmed to me that Fox News has banned sitting members of the U.S. Senate from appearing on the network if that Senator has publicly defended @TuckerCarlson in the aftermath of his cancellation,” Chadwick Moore tweeted on Friday.

Another former Carlson associate and Fox News employee, Gregg Re, also said that Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) was a particular target.

“Senior source at Fox tells me: ‘Tuberville was targeted directly because his criticism was the harshest, and the first time since then that he got booked, senior staff was fired for allowing him back on air without clearing it with the murdochs,'” Re wrote.

Still, Ben Domenech, who does a podcast for Fox, disputed the claim, tweeting, “Thats a lie,” to which Moore quickly replied.

‘”Fox News Contributor’. I didn’t know they let you people read the blacklists. Do you get to sit in on the C-suite meetings, too? No, I think you just dance on camera for a small fee,” Moore noted.

Domenech also said that he has a podcast planned that will feature an interview with Tuberville.

Still, others noted that Domenech’s podcast may be hosted by Fox, but it is not aired on the Fox News cable network itself.

This all comes on the heels of Fox News’ abrupt and shocking announcement of Carlson’s removal from the air back on Monday, April 24.

Fox didn’t just fire Carlson, though. The network also set up legal action against him after he started his new Twitter-based show, from which he says he makes no money from Elon Musk.

If these insider reports are true, Fox News barring guests that announced support for Carlson seems to mean Fox is digging itself a deeper hole as more people learn of this petty move on the network’s behalf. It will only add to the network’s ratings woe by causing even more people to feel negatively about the network.

The first rule, Fox News, is to stop digging.

The Western Journal reached out to Fox News for comment but was not able to get anyone from the network to go on the record.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
Conversation