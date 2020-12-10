Hunter Biden’s dismissal of the Justice Department probe of his finances as nothing more than a tax case only skims the surface of the department’s interest in the son of presumptive President-elect Joe Biden, according to a new report.

On Wednesday, Hunter Biden issued a statement saying that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware had contacted him about a tax matter.

But according to Politico, which cited a “person with direct knowledge of the investigation,” Hunter Biden’s finances have been investigated by the securities fraud unit in the Southern District of New York.

And as of early last year, investigators in Delaware and Washington were examining Hunter Biden’s foreign connections, the source said.

Hunter Biden was also being examined in connection with a potential money laundering case, the source added.

TRENDING: Biden Chooses Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for Key Position

Politico also reported that federal authorities in Pennsylvania have asked questions about James Biden, brother of Joe Biden, as part of a criminal inquiry concerning Americore Health, a hospital business to which James Biden had ties. The full extent of the inquiry or James Biden’s involvement was unclear.

On Wednesday, Hunter Biden issued a statement about the Justice Department’s investigation.

“I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors,” he said.

A statement from Biden’s transition team offered little more information.

Did Hunter Biden engage in corrupt activities? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“President-elect Biden is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger,” the transition team said.

The financial ties between Hunter Biden and foreign individuals and businesses have formed the core target of the investigation into him, Politico reported, also noting that the DOJ’s Tax Division has been involved.

A report from The Associated Press, which cited an unnamed source, said “at least some” of the focus of the Justice Department investigation is Hunter Biden’s activities in China.

In October, emails from a laptop computer that was reportedly used by Hunter Biden allegedly showed he was trying to make a deal involving a Chinese company that would be “interesting for me and my family” and included a reference to an unnamed “big guy,” according to the New York Post.

The China emails come from 2017, according to the report, and appear to reference a deal Hunter Biden was trying to make with CEFC, a Chinese energy company.

RELATED: Hunter Biden Reveals Federal Investigation Into His Affairs

The emails estimate Hunter Biden would be paid “850.” and that shares in a new company he was trying to start would be split with “10 held by H for the big guy.”

The email chain did not reveal the identity of “the big guy.”

Joe Biden has said he had no awareness of his son’s international business dealings in either Ukraine or China.

The email chain reportedly includes an email from Aug. 2, 2017, about a deal reached with Ye Jianming, who was the chair of CEFC but vanished in 2018. The company went bankrupt earlier this year.

Hunter Biden wrote the terms of the deal had been improved from one that would pay him $10 million annually “for introductions alone.”

“Consulting fees is one piece of our income stream but the reason this proposal by the chairman was so much more interesting to me and my family is that we would also be partners inn [sic] the equity and profits of the JV’s [joint venture’s] investments,” the email read.

“A photo dated Aug. 1, 2017, shows a handwritten flowchart of the ownership of ‘Hudson West’ split 50/50 between two entities ultimately controlled by Hunter Biden and someone identified as ‘Chairman,'” the Post added.

The reported Aug. 2, 2017, email from Biden had been sent to financier Gongwen Dong.

A September report from the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee painted an overview of Hunter Biden’s alleged activities in China.

“Hunter Biden’s connections and financial associations appear to have accelerated significantly after he associated himself with Ye Jianming, who had deep connections with the Communist regime and PLA,” the report said.

“However, that didn’t seem to have any impact on Hunter Biden, who made millions from the relationship. Indeed, Hunter Biden and his family, to include James and Sara Biden, associated with other Chinese nationals such as Gongwen Dong.

“In one case, the three of them went on a $100,000 global spending spree after Gongwen Dong and Hunter Biden opened a joint account. In addition, Hunter Biden received millions of dollars over a period of years from Gongwen Dong’s companies. According to records acquired by the Committees, many of these transactions involved potential criminal financial activity.”

The report also noted that Hunter Biden was involved in the 2015 acquisition of a U.S. company by a Chinese firm, which the report called a potential conflict of interest because of his father’s role in the Obama administration, which approved the deal.

Hunter Biden’s business ventures in China included a 2013 meeting with a Chinese banker after flying to China aboard Air Force Two, according to the report.

“Hunter Biden has extensive connections to Chinese businesses and Chinese foreign nationals that are linked to the Communist government. Those contacts bore financial fruit when his father was vice president and after he left office,” the report said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.