Federal prosecutors in Delaware are investigating Hunter Biden for potential tax crimes, according to a statement issued Wednesday by Joe Biden’s presidential transition team.

“I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs,” Hunter Biden said in the statement.

“I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors.”

The Biden transition team issued a statement saying that the presumptive president-elect “is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger.”

Hunter Biden has recently come under scrutiny over his business dealings in China and Ukraine.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware declined to comment for this story.

