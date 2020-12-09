Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Hunter Biden Reveals Federal Investigation Into His Affairs

×
By Chuck Ross
Published December 9, 2020 at 2:11pm
P Share Print

Federal prosecutors in Delaware are investigating Hunter Biden for potential tax crimes, according to a statement issued Wednesday by Joe Biden’s presidential transition team.

“I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs,” Hunter Biden said in the statement.

“I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors.”

The Biden transition team issued a statement saying that the presumptive president-elect “is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger.”

Hunter Biden has recently come under scrutiny over his business dealings in China and Ukraine.

TRENDING: Kate Middleton Pays Touching Tribute to Princess Diana During Royal Tour

The U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware declined to comment for this story.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Chuck Ross
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







Hunter Biden Reveals Federal Investigation Into His Affairs
Sen. Hawley Introduces Bipartisan Bill Holding Pornhub Accountable for Monetizing Sex Abuse
Trump Admin Releases List of Countries Guilty of 'Egregious' Religious Freedom Violations
Cuomo Tells Fauci: 'We're Like the Modern Day De Niro and Pacino’
Americans' Mental Health Plummets to Lowest Level on Record, Survey Shows
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×