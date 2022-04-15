Share
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph makes a tackle during a preseason game against the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on on Aug. 21. (Tom Pennington / Getty Images)

Report: Police to Question Dallas Cowboys Player About a High-Profile Murder

 By Jack Davis  April 15, 2022 at 7:49am
Police are seeking to question Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph in connection with a murder that took place in Dallas last month, according to a new report.

The Dallas Morning News reported Thursday that police want to interview Joseph concerning a March 18 incident in which Cameron Ray, 20, was shot to death.

They want to speak to Joseph because of a surveillance video that surfaced and was recently aired by KDFW-TV.

The video shows a man with what appears to be a “YKDV” necklace as part of a group in the area where the shooting took place, according to the report.

Joseph goes by the name “YKDV Bossman Fat” as a rapper.

Ray and his friend “encountered a disturbance that they did not start,” Dallas police Detective Tonya McDaniel told KDFW.

She said the victim did nothing to start any trouble.

Surveillance video showed a man in a hoodie walking past Ray and his friends.

After the man walked past, he threw a punch at one member of the group. It was not clear what was said prior to the punch.



“There’s several individuals fighting, and I need those people identified,” McDaniel said, because she believes the same people involved in the fight were involved in the shooting.

After the fight, Ray and his friends went to their vehicle.

“All of a sudden, you see that black suspect vehicle riding up the street,” McDaniel said. “Shots are fired from that vehicle towards Cameron and his friends.”

Joseph, a second-round pick in the 2021 draft after playing for LSU and Kentucky in college, has been encouraged by the Cowboys to speak with police, the Morning News reported.

Neither the Cowboys nor Joseph’s lawyer had publicly commented on the report by Thursday evening.

Joseph played in 10 games as a rookie, two as a starter, and was credited with 13 tackles and two pass deflections.

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
