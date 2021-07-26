Equality among the races apparently isn’t enough: Activists are now demanding that white parents exclude their children from key opportunities like an Ivy League or top-tier college education.

This is not conjecture or hyperbole but rather an actual request made by Dallas Justice Now, an organization that strives, per its website, to “remedy the root causes of the institutionalized racism.”

When not working on their main objectives — neutering and defunding city police — these racial equity activists are asking white parents in the affluent Dallas suburbs of Highland Park and University Park to sign a pledge to keep their own children out of the best schools.

“We are writing to you because we understand you are white and live within the Highland Park Independent School District and thus benefit from enormous privileges taken at the expense of communities of color,” a letter sent presumably to Democratic voters in the district and obtained by Dallas City Wire began.

“You live in the whitest and wealthiest neighborhood in Dallas, whether you know it or not, you earned or inherited your money through oppressing people of color,” the letter claimed.

“However, it is also our understanding that you are a Democrat and supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement, which makes you one of our white allies and puts you in a position to help correct these cruel injustices.

“We need you to step up and back up your words with action and truly sacrifice to make our segregated city more just.”

The letter made its rounds on social media over the weekend, with one Twitter user blasting the absurdity of it all.

“I’m dead right now,” KRIV-TV commentator Kathleen McKinley tweeted with a photo of the letter.

“Highland Park is one of the richest areas in Texas. These Democrat parents would walk across hot coals & plan a murder for the chance their kids go to an Ivy League or other top schools,” she pointed out.

“Then they get this from a Black Lives Matter Organization.”

I’m dead right now. 😂Highland Park is one of the richest areas in Texas. These Democrat parents would walk across hot coals & plan a murder for the chance their kids go to an Ivy League or other top schools. Then they get this from a Black Lives Matter Organization. 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/WlmxNRiPco — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) July 25, 2021

This particular enclave of right-wing prosperity has been in the crosshairs for a while.

Located in the heart of deep-blue Dallas, the school district’s boundaries mostly encompass a heavily Republican area with some parts favoring former President Donald Trump by more than 40 points in the 2020 presidential election, according to The New York Times.

According to data compiled from the U.S. census, the school district is 85 percent white with the median household income hovering at $218,207 — sins that are only inexcusable when an area also votes Republican.

In 2011, Mother Jones called it “the bubble” and likened it to a Bizzaro World version of Berkeley, California, which is equally as prosperous and homogenized except its bent is to right rather than the left.

But students in the district had bought into the anti-racism agenda last year, producing a 24-minute-long appeal against the district claiming it hasn’t done enough against racial discrimination even while acknowledging the programs and events for racial equity the district has hosted for years.

But of course, when it comes to race, simply promoting equality is never enough — and that’s where the pledge comes in.

And while the letter to parents was awful, the pledge is an abomination seething with resentment and set up as a self-flagellation for the melanin-challenged people who are supposed to sign it

“As a white person with privilege both from my whiteness and my neighborhood I recognize the need to make sacrifices for the purpose of correcting hundreds of years of murder, slavery, discrimination, and lack of educational and economic opportunities perpetrated upon people of color,” the pledge begins.

Do you think keeping affluent students out of top schools will help poor and minority students? Yes No

“I understand that access to top schools is a key component in economic and social advancement. Therefore, I commit that my children will not apply to or attend any Ivy League School or US News & World Report Top 50 School so that position at that school is available for people of color to help correct historical wrongs.

“If I do not have children under 18 then I will commit to encouraging my white privileged friends, neighbors, and family members with children to sign the pledge and holding them accountable until they do so.

“Have you been asked to take the pledge? Don’t be a racist hypocrite. Sign the pledge today!”

Michele Washington, DJN’s founder, told Dallas City Wire that this pledge would “give kids in our community educational opportunities that we have been denied for centuries,” though there’s no reason to believe that one group of parents holding back their children would advantage another.

“Many wealthy white folks including those who live in the 95 percent white Park Cities think they are allies because they put up a Black Lives Matter sign or parade black people like animals at their charity galas that somehow they aren’t part of the problem,” Washington said.

“They are the problem. If whites want to be our allies, they must make sacrifices,” Washington claimed.

While she noted most people were supportive of the pledge, Washington claimed “there are some racist voices who have opposed the pledge” referring to a white single mother named Casie Tomlin.

For Tomlin’s willingness to speak out, Washington repaid her with accusations that she was a “racist” while publicly noting her place of employment.

She said Tomlin “has attempted to harass our supporters in an attempt to distract from the fact that she doesn’t want to make a single sacrifice to remedy the injustices that face our city,” a claim that Tomlin vehemently denies.

The letter, the pledge, and the treatment of one citizen who dared challenge such outlandish claims are all hallmarks of the Black Lives Matter movement and the critical race theory that underpins it.

Instead of examining the actual causes of disparities in education and income for minority students, activists throw the blanket charge of white supremacy over them, demanding white people atone for the past sins of their race.

If anything, Ivy League schools are discriminating against white and Asian applicants to give an advantage to students of color, but that’s not enough for professional race-baiters.

Now it’s also necessary to punish white people as the so-called “anti-racist” movement has become an excuse to discriminate, denigrate and degrade Caucasians solely based on the color of their skin.

Activists routinely and openly claim that white people are inherently flawed and use any excuse to discriminate against them whenever possible.

The language they use, including in the pledge, hearkens back to the most abhorrent rhetoric used to justify slavery, Jim Crow laws and the eugenics movement but is part of what many in the public education system have accepted and propagated.

Public schools are increasingly attempting to teach critical race theory that is chock-full of anti-white rhetoric, and white parents who object to their children being told they’re lesser humans because of their skin color are the ones called the racists.

At least now it seems to be coming for the white liberals who have indulged these activists and excused the violent actions committed in the name of racial equity as they’re being asked to promise their children won’t have the opportunities they’ve worked hard to provide.

The people who live in these affluent neighborhoods have strategically chosen to do so to provide safety, security and educational advantages for their children regardless of political affiliation.

Now they’re being asked to promise to withhold all of that for their own children to somehow leave open the door for minority students — as if life is a zero-sum game.

The more productive aim would be to smash the teachers unions that relegate minority kids to failing public schools and provide school choice, so the brightest kids could attend the best schools rather than being hamstrung by economics and geography.

Instead, what this organization wants — and what radical leftists always work toward — is for parents to willingly spread the misery so everyone feels equally as disenfranchised and hopeless.

They must know it won’t help minority students and that, pledge or no pledge, students whose parents are willing and able to provide them with advantages always will in some way.

But at least it will let white liberal parents know what it feels like to be disadvantaged, right?

It’s shameful that revenge has been turned into an unassailable political strategy. Let’s just hope the white liberals who are now also being targeted finally wake up to it.

