As if 2020 could not get any more confusing and concerning for the United States, a new report has revealed socialists had a record election year.

An analysis conducted by the Heartland Institute and StoppingSocialism.org kept track of candidates for the House, Senate and state seats who were endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America, The Progressive Democrats of America and/or Our Revolution.

The analysis, “Socialist Watch 2020,” determined that out of the 266 state and federal races tracked, far-left candidates won 239, or 90 percent, of them. That’s much higher than in 2018, when, based on far-left endorsements, less than 40 percent of the 86 socialist candidates won their races.

“The biggest takeaway from our research is that the far-left progressive and socialist wings of the Democratic Party gained significant round in 2020 compared to previous elections, and that a greater proportion than ever of legislative seats will be filled by far-left progressives or socialists in 2021 and 2022. It appears as though the socialist and progressive wings of the DNC are quickly taking over,” the report said.

Unfortunately, these wins are no surprise.

These races were typically uncontested or won by wide margins, as socialist and progressive candidates are less likely to run for office in highly competitive areas.

Although they are generally disliked nationally, the “squad” — made up of Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan — sailed to easy re-election due to their popularity in their districts.

Our sisterhood is resilient. pic.twitter.com/IfLtsvLEdx — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 4, 2020

Candidates winning after recieving endorsements from far-left groups is usually an indication that their voters do not care if they hold extreme stances, because they choose to “vote blue no matter who.”

Far-left endorsements and platforms are a low-risk high-reward game for groups like DSA, which is seeking to increase its presence as a major political group.

On Election Night, nearly 75% of our nationally endorsed candidates–some in bright red states like MT and TX–won office. Sixty more endorsed by our chapters won also. As Bernie always told us, “when we stand together, there is nothing we cannot accomplish.” pic.twitter.com/HcKpX1mFbC — DSA 🌹 (@DemSocialists) November 10, 2020

While it is difficult to know how the dynamic will change in specific state legislatures with socialists holding public office, the House of Representatives will manage to become more of an ideological war zone.

But for conservatives who are worried about socialist and progressive legislation, there is some hope.

As Democrats will be working with their smallest House majority in over a century, they will be forced to work with Republicans to get anything meaningful accomplished.

Jeffries is also asked whether those slim margins will make a difference in Pelosi speaker vote in early January, since absences would complicate the math. “It is our expectation that everybody will be present on Jan. 3.” — Sarah Ferris (@sarahnferris) December 8, 2020

Most items on their agenda will either have to be watered down or forgotten about if they want to have any shot at successfully passing them.

Thankfully, as the far-left increases its power in the Democratic Party, there are plenty of conservatives ready to fight back.

