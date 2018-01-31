Report: Train Carrying GOP Members of Congress Involved in Collision With Truck [Photos]

An Amtrak train with multiple members of Congress on board was reportedly involved in a crash with a dump truck on Wednesday, according to multiple outlets.
The train was transporting GOP members and some of their staff from President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address at the Capitol Building to a retreat in West Virginia. The crash occurred near Charlottesville, Virginia, Politico reported.
According to Fox News, the dump truck may have been stuck on the train tracks, causing the crash to occur.
“Some members were thrown from their seats,” according to Fox, and Kansas Rep. Dr. Roger Marshall said in a tweet that there were injuries aboard the train.
Meanwhile, Atlantic reporter Elaina Plott said helicopters were on the scene.
In a later tweet, she indicated there were no major injuries to anyone on the train, adding that the Congress members, as well as their families and staff, were “okay.”
However, Plott later reported that one of the people in the truck is dead, while another is in “very bad shape.”
Photos taken at the scene revealed the damage to both the train and the truck.
The White House said Trump was aware of the incident, according to NBC News.
“All reports I’m hearing from members that I was talking to indicate that it seems to be under control,” Rep Tom Reed of New York, who was not aboard the train, told CNN.
“They’re not reporting any serious injuries.”
Amtrak said in a statement that there were “no reported injuries to passengers or crew members” on the train. Local police are investigating what happened.
