The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News Politics Videos
Print

Report: Train Carrying GOP Members of Congress Involved in Collision With Truck [Photos]

By Joe Setyon
January 31, 2018 at 10:09am

Print

An Amtrak train with multiple members of Congress on board was reportedly involved in a crash with a dump truck on Wednesday, according to multiple outlets.

The train was transporting GOP members and some of their staff from President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address at the Capitol Building to a retreat in West Virginia. The crash occurred near Charlottesville, Virginia, Politico reported.

According to Fox News, the dump truck may have been stuck on the train tracks, causing the crash to occur.

“Some members were thrown from their seats,” according to Fox, and Kansas Rep. Dr. Roger Marshall said in a tweet that there were injuries aboard the train.

TRENDING: While Walking Out After SOTU, Hot Mic Captures Trump Revealing Plans for Blockbuster FISA Memo

Meanwhile, Atlantic reporter Elaina Plott said helicopters were on the scene.

In a later tweet, she indicated there were no major injuries to anyone on the train, adding that the Congress members, as well as their families and staff, were “okay.”

RELATED: Mainstream Media Figures Celebrate GOP Train Crash in Disgusting Tweets

However, Plott later reported that one of the people in the truck is dead, while another is in “very bad shape.”

Photos taken at the scene revealed the damage to both the train and the truck.

The White House said Trump was aware of the incident, according to NBC News.

“All reports I’m hearing from members that I was talking to indicate that it seems to be under control,” Rep Tom Reed of New York, who was not aboard the train, told CNN.

“They’re not reporting any serious injuries.”

Amtrak said in a statement that there were “no reported injuries to passengers or crew members” on the train. Local police are investigating what happened.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: Amtrak, Congress, GOP, State of the Union

By: Joe Setyon on January 31, 2018 at 10:09am

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Joe Setyon

Barack_Obama,_Donald_Trump

Here’s How Many Times Trump Said ‘I’ in His First SOTU Address… Compare That with Obama’s

Jason Hopkins

Melania Trump Responds After Rumors of Marital Problems Surface

Erin Coates

Donald Trump, Frank Luntz

Pollster Frank Luntz After Watching SOTU: ‘Tonight, I Owe Donald Trump an Apology’

Henry Rodgers

State of the union democrat protesters

Here Are the Members of Congress Skipping Trump’s First State of the Union Address

Joe Setyon

Nikki Haley Erupts on Twitter Over Anti-Trump Fest at Grammys

Randy DeSoto

John Kelly

John Kelly Has Some Strong Words For California Teacher Who Called Military ‘Lowest of Low’

Joe Setyon

Bruno_Mars_

Anti-Trump Grammys Lowest-Rated in Television History?

Joe Setyon

After Jay-Z Belittles Trump for Low Black Unemployment, Diamond and Silk Can’t Stay Silent

Recently Posted