Report: Train Carrying GOP Members of Congress Involved in Collision With Truck [Photos]

An Amtrak train with multiple members of Congress on board was reportedly involved in a crash with a dump truck on Wednesday, according to multiple outlets.

The train was transporting GOP members and some of their staff from President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address at the Capitol Building to a retreat in West Virginia. The crash occurred near Charlottesville, Virginia, Politico reported.

According to Fox News, the dump truck may have been stuck on the train tracks, causing the crash to occur.

“Some members were thrown from their seats,” according to Fox, and Kansas Rep. Dr. Roger Marshall said in a tweet that there were injuries aboard the train.

We are on our way to our annual GOP retreat, the train carrying members and spouses hit something. Laina and I are ok, I am helping those that are injured, I will have Laina keep you updated as I know more. — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) January 31, 2018

Meanwhile, Atlantic reporter Elaina Plott said helicopters were on the scene.

Breaking: I’m told the train carrying members of Congress to the GOP retreat at the Greenbrier has been in an accident. Apparently the train hit a truck – helicopters now overhead with doctors attending to injuries. — Elaina Plott (@elainaplott) January 31, 2018

In a later tweet, she indicated there were no major injuries to anyone on the train, adding that the Congress members, as well as their families and staff, were “okay.”

“It appears that all Members, family members, and staff are okay,” one member tells me. — Elaina Plott (@elainaplott) January 31, 2018

However, Plott later reported that one of the people in the truck is dead, while another is in “very bad shape.”

One person in the truck has been pronounced dead. Another okay, another is very bad shape. — Elaina Plott (@elainaplott) January 31, 2018

Photos taken at the scene revealed the damage to both the train and the truck.

BREAKING: GOP train hit a truck on way to retreat. Sources say driver getting medical attention; members okay. Pic-> pic.twitter.com/99xmsGFEEs — Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) January 31, 2018

Train carrying lawmakers to GOP retreat involved in accident https://t.co/jmld3tSYiN pic.twitter.com/ouDmUJpH7F — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 31, 2018

A train carrying members of Congress to a GOP retreat in West Virginia hit a truck, sources tell CNN. There are reports of injuries. https://t.co/ma4vqQgv3j pic.twitter.com/V8IzmEgIB3 — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) January 31, 2018

.@maryaliceparks Front of the train heading to the Greenbrier pic.twitter.com/QGUxUbo8m7 — Jeff Denham (@RepJeffDenham) January 31, 2018

The White House said Trump was aware of the incident, according to NBC News.

President Trump has been made aware of train incident involving GOP lawmakers en route to West Virginia retreat, White House says. — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 31, 2018

“All reports I’m hearing from members that I was talking to indicate that it seems to be under control,” Rep Tom Reed of New York, who was not aboard the train, told CNN.

GOP Rep. Tom Reed on the train carrying congressional members hitting a truck: “All reports I’m hearing from members that I was talking to indicate that it seems to be under control … they’re not reporting any serious injuries” https://t.co/325NSA7goW — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 31, 2018

“They’re not reporting any serious injuries.”

Amtrak said in a statement that there were “no reported injuries to passengers or crew members” on the train. Local police are investigating what happened.

