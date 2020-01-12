SECTIONS
Commentary News
Print

Report: US Cancer Death Rate Sees Largest Single-Year Drop in History

The death rate from cancer dropped by 2.2 percent from 2016 to 2017, which was the largest single year decline ever recorded, according to a new report by the American Cancer Society.FatCamera / Getty ImagesThe death rate from cancer in the U.S. dropped by 2.2 percent from 2016 to 2017, which was the largest single-year decline ever recorded, according to a new report by the American Cancer Society. (FatCamera / Getty Images)

By Randy DeSoto
Published January 12, 2020 at 12:43am
Print

The death rate from cancer in the U.S. dropped by 2.2 percent from 2016 to 2017, which was the largest single-year decline ever recorded, according to a new report by the American Cancer Society.

The overall drop from 1991 to 2017 has been 29 percent, which translates to about 2.9 million deaths avoided over the time period, the organization said in a news release on Wednesday.

“The steady 26-year decline is driven by long-term drops in death rates for the four major cancers- lung, colorectal, breast, & prostate,” the ACS tweeted.

TRENDING: Rep. Cheney: 'Speaker Pelosi Is an Embarrassment & Unfit for Office'

Lung cancer remained the leading cause of cancer death in 2017.

“Almost one-quarter of all cancer deaths are due to lung cancer, more than breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers combined,” the ACS news release said.

“Progress in reducing lung cancer deaths has improved due to declines in smoking and advances in early detection and treatment. However, progress in reducing colorectal, breast, and prostate cancers has slowed,” according to the ACS’s findings.

Its “Cancer Statistics 2020” noted that declines in lung cancer death accelerated from 3 percent annually between 2008 and 2013 to 5 percent from 2013 through 2017.

Do you find these new statistics encouraging?

The steepest decline in cancer death rates occurred for melanoma skin cancer, which the ACS attributed in part to new drug treatments the Food and Drug Administration approved in 2011.

“The overall melanoma death rate dropped by 7% per year during 2013-2017 in people ages 20 to 64, 1% per year in people ages 50 to 64, and 5% to 6% in people 65 and older,” the ACS reported.

“Progress in the 65+ age group is especially significant, because rates before 2013 had been increasing.”

Dr. William G. Cance, chief medical and scientific officer for the ACS, pointed to improved treatments for both lung cancer and melanoma as contributing to the steeper declines in death rates seen.

“The accelerated drops in lung cancer mortality as well as in melanoma that we’re seeing are likely due at least in part to advances in cancer treatment over the past decade, such as immunotherapy,” Cance said in a statement.

RELATED: Justice Ginsburg Treated for Cancer at Center Partly Funded by David Koch's $225 Million in Gifts

“They are a profound reminder of how rapidly this area of research is expanding, and now leading to real hope for cancer patients.”

Cancer is the second-leading cause of death in the United States behind heart disease, with the ACS predicting there will be about 1.8 million new cases in 2020 and 606,000 deaths.

The longer view for the four leading causes of cancer death offers an encouraging picture.

Lung cancer death rates declined by 51 percent from 1990 to 2017 among men, and 26 percent from 2002 to 2017 among women.

Breast cancer death rates dropped 40 percent from 1989 to 2017 among women.

Prostate cancer death rates are down 52 percent among men from 1993 to 2017.

Meanwhile, colorectal cancer death rates declined 53 percent from 1980 to 2017 among men, and 53 percent from 1969 to 2017 among women.

Rebecca Siegel, director of surveillance research at the ACS and lead author of the organization’s report, told The New York Times, “Every year that we see a decline in cancer mortality rate, it’s very good news.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Report: US Cancer Death Rate Sees Largest Single-Year Drop in History
GOP Rep. Introduces Bill To Censure Nancy Pelosi for Not Sending Impeachment to Senate
DeSoto: Dems Try To Snatch Defeat from Victory with Iran War Powers Resolution Against Trump
Trump Economy Continues Winning as US Companies Add 202K Workers in December: Report
Foreign Policy Expert Admits to CNN That Iran Situation Is 'Win for Trump'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×