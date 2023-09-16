When President Joe Biden was asked a tough question about his son’s indictment, his silence spoke volumes.

Following a short address at the White House on Friday, the president left the podium and a reporter called out asking him if Hunter Biden should get a pardon if he is convicted.

Biden did not attempt to answer or even acknowledge the question, instead leaving the room and shutting the door behind him.



Earlier this week, the president’s troubled son was indicted on federal charges for allegedly lying about his drug use on an application to purchase a firearm in 2018. He could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Although Biden did not want to talk about a potential pardon, his staff has been told to give journalists a clear answer.

When asked the same question on Friday, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, “So I’ve answered this question before. … I was very clear and I said ‘no.'”

Biden’s refusal to answer the question about what he would do if his son is convicted suggests that he thinks this whole situation is a loss for him either way.

That may be so, and Jean-Pierre may want the American public to believe that Hunter Biden is going to be treated fairly, but there is still one huge caveat.

The Justice Department may be pursuing this indictment to give itself the appearance of impartiality, especially in the wake of all the charges leveled against Donald Trump.

As many Republicans have pointed out, nailing Hunter Biden on gun charges does nothing to hold the president accountable for his alleged involvement in his son’s shady business dealings.

This is a way to prosecute Hunter Biden and keep up some semblance of impartiality while keeping Joe Biden safe.

Also, we are well aware at this point that the Biden White House is not the most honest institution in the world.

We should be leery of any claim from the White House that Hunter Biden will suffer the just consequences of his actions. At the end of the day, the Bidens will do what they can to protect their own.

