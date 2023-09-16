Share
President Joe Biden delivers remarks at Prince George's Community College on Thursday in Largo, Maryland.
President Joe Biden delivers remarks at Prince George's Community College on Thursday in Largo, Maryland. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Did the White House Edit Transcript to Make Biden Sound Less Racist?

 By Rachel M. Emmanuel  September 16, 2023 at 9:33am
You have to pity the White House staffers in charge of making President Joe Biden look capable of doing his job.

It must be a full-time job trying to keep him upright and attempting to cover up his gaffes.

On Thursday, Biden was giving a speech at a community college in Maryland when he made the following statement: “We’ve seen record lows in unemployment, particularly — and I’ve focused on this my whole career — particularly for African-Americans and Hispanic workers and veterans — you know, the workers without high school diplomas.”

But that’s not what he said according to the transcript of the speech provided by the White House.

According to the White House, he said, “African-Americans and Hispanic workers and veterans, you know, and the workers without high school diplomas.”

Listen to the moment below and see if you can make out that “and.”


Can’t hear it? Neither could many social media users.

So was the White House trying to cover up another example of Biden’s “inherent racism,” the kind Democrats accuse all white people of?

After all, wasn’t he the one who described Barack Obama as “the first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy”?

Then there was the time he insulted Indian-Americans by saying, “You cannot go to a 7-Eleven or a Dunkin’ Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent. I’m not joking.”

And who could forget his “poor kids are just as bright as white kids” gaffe?

In this case, to be as charitable as possible, maybe Biden meant to say “and” but simply didn’t get it out. These days he’s not exactly known for his elocution, after all.

Or maybe he blurted out exactly what he meant — that African-Americans, Hispanics and veterans don’t have high school diplomas.

Given his extensive history of comments that would make a DEI consultant cringe, the latter seems more likely.

Whatever the case, did the White House intentionally try to make Biden sound less racist by sneaking a tiny little “and” into the transcript?

I don’t think anyone has any question about that.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Rachel M. Emmanuel
Rachel Emmanuel has served as the Director of Content on a Republican Congressional campaign and writes content for popular conservative book franchise.
Conversation