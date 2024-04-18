Reporter Slammed for Bizarre Interaction with Caitlin Clark During News Conference
A reporter with an Indianapolis newspaper is being called a “pervert” and a “creep” — among other unsavory adjectives — after his first interaction with Caitlin Clark Wednesday.
The former Iowa Hawkeyes basketball sensation was drafted on Monday by the WNBA’s Indiana Fever, bringing record ratings to the league’s annual draft.
The 22-year-old received a warm welcome in the city Wednesday at a news conference but a beat reporter with The Indianapolis Star stole the show and weirded many, many people out as he introduced himself to Clark.
A media member identified by TMZ Sports as Gregg Doyel asked Clark if she was enjoying her new city as he made an apparent attempt to connect with her.
“Hi, Caitlin, Gregg Doyel — Indy Star — real quick, let me do this,” he said.
TMZ reported the columnist made a heart shape with his hands — something Clark did in college during games to communicate with her family.
Clark replied, “You like that?”
Our reporters are being normal pic.twitter.com/tN3Fvr8rwc
— Speaker Of The Hoos(ier) #TrueFan (@HoosierSpeaker) April 17, 2024
“I like that you’re here,” Doyel shot back.
Clark looked down and responded, “I do that at my family after every game, so … it’s pretty cool.”
“Start doing it to me and we’ll get along just fine,” Doyel said awkwardly as people around him giggled.
Some who came across clips of Doyle’s remarks on social media — especially Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy — didn’t find them funny:
To clarify I meant to call Gregg Doyle a sexist pervert. Which he is based on his nauseating actions today. https://t.co/Ch6vUPBDKw
— Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) April 17, 2024
@indystar do better than this clown
— VM (@vmenonnyc) April 17, 2024
Extreme cringe. I’m embarrassed for the city.
— Always Ever Grateful (@Boiler0fLegend) April 17, 2024
What an absolute creep-o @GreggDoyelStar
— Jeff (@jeffmcg88) April 17, 2024
We don’t like Gregg
— Colton The Wise (@ColtonFamilyMan) April 17, 2024
“Gregg Doyel, IndyStar…” pic.twitter.com/xx3qBAFet6
— 𝐄𝐝𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐦𝐢𝐫𝐤 😏 (@EdmundSmirk) April 18, 2024
Columnist Gregg Doyel ‘crossed’ the line with awkward Caitlin Clark exchange https://t.co/vZOfjyfmdU pic.twitter.com/NcAJC2XBIm
— New York Post (@nypost) April 18, 2024
Whether Doyel is a “pervert” or just a socially awkward fan of the most prolific scorer in NCAA history is up for debate.
For what it’s worth, Doyel did take to his own page on social media platform X afterward to apologize for his comments, which he called “clumsy.”
Today in my uniquely oafish way, while welcoming @CaitlinClark22 to Indy, I formed my hands into her signature 🫶. My comment afterward was clumsy and awkward. I sincerely apologize. Please know my heart (literally and figuratively) was well-intentioned. I will do better.
— Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) April 17, 2024
Clark certainly appeared a bit bothered by her first interaction with Doyel, but otherwise seemed to fit in during her first news conference as a professional basketball player.
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.