SECTIONS
Media Watch Politics
Print

Republican Congressional Candidate Furious After Facebook Blocks Ad

By Steven Beyer
August 7, 2018 at 10:33am
Print

Elizabeth Heng, a Republican candidate in California’s 12th Congressional District, has accused Facebook of censoring an ad from her campaign that depicts the Cambodian genocide, which her parents survived.

The ad begins with startling images of the Cambodian genocide from the 1970s. Heng then talks about how her parents survived the horrific event and repeats her slogan, “Great things can come from great adversity.”

Heng’s campaign said that last week Facebook “revoked approval to advertise,” according to Fox News. The campaign posted Facebook’s message on Twitter.

TRENDING: Did You Ever Wonder Why Bad Things Happen to Good People? Here’s What the Bible Says

According to the message from Facebook, the company said that they do not “allow ads that contain shocking, disrespectful, or sensational content, including ads that depict violence or threats of violence.”

Heng believes this is a result of Facebook targeting conservatives. She told Fox News on Wednesday morning, “We constantly see how liberal tech giants, time and time again, they target conservative voices.”

Do you think Facebook should have blocked this ad?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

She continued, “Facebook cannot deny their algorithms favor liberal messages and often reward individuals such as Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi and individuals such as my opponent Jim Costa.”

In a recent Twitter post, she blasted Facebook for blocking the ad. Heng said, “It’s unbelievable that @facebook could have such a blatant disregard for the history that many people, including my own parents, have lived through. I’m sure it is ‘shocking’ for people to hear about this kind of injustice, but this is reality.”

The blocked ad, moreover, is beginning to gain national notoriety. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy weighed in on Facebook’s decision to remove the ad.

He posted on Twitter, “@ElizabethHeng is a Republican woman. Her family survived the Communist genocide in Cambodia and came to America. Now Facebook is blocking her story. #StopTheBias.”

Heng is in a tough battle with her incumbent opponent Democrat Rep. Jim Costa. Back in June, she ended up with 47 percent of the vote compared to Costa’s 53 percent in the state’s open primary.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

First lady Melania Trump looks on before U.S. President Donald Trump introduces U.S. Circuit Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh as his nominee to the United States Supreme Court during an event in the East Room of the White House July 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

White House Shakeup: Top Melania Aide Vacates White House Position

Chris Agee

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Steve Scalise Targeted with Yet Another Threat on His Life

Sophia Clifton

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

Hope Hicks Spotted Boarding Air Force One Ahead of Trump’s Ohio Rally

Jack Davis

Jerusalem correspondent Conor Powell resigned after nine years at Fox News.

Fox News Correspondent Abruptly Resigns After 9 Years on the Job

The Western Journal

Taos County Sheriff's Office via AP

Horror: Men Arrested After 11 Kids Saved From Filthy New Mexico Compound

Dave Lemery

Screenshot/WMUR-TV

Domestic Abuse and Assault Charges Tarnish New Hampshire Democrat’s Career

Neetu Chandak

AMY OSBORNE/AFP/Getty Images

Antifa Threatens ‘Military Resistance’ Despite Local Police Warnings

Peter Hasson

Screenshot/Candace Owens/Twitter

Shadow Ban Continues: Candace Owens Suspended on Twitter, Backlash Ensues

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.