Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia faced withering attacks Tuesday from fellow Republicans over comments she made likening discrimination against people who are not vaccinated against the coronavirus to the treatment of Jews in Nazi Germany.

Greene tweeted her contention that evolving rules regarding proof of vaccination could be a source of discrimination.

“Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi’s forced Jewish people to wear a gold star. Vaccine passports & mask mandates create discrimination against unvaxxed people who trust their immune systems to a virus that is 99% survivable,” she tweeted on Tuesday.

Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi’s forced Jewish people to wear a gold star. Vaccine passports & mask mandates create discrimination against unvaxxed people who trust their immune systems to a virus that is 99% survivable.https://t.co/6X6VNolcA7 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 25, 2021

The remark followed a comment last week in which Greene vented her outrage over Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision that Republican members of the House who wanted to be on the floor without a mask must first submit proof of vaccination.

“You know, we can look back at a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second class citizens, so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany,” Greene said, according to CNN. “And this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about.”

MTG says Speaker Pelosi wanting Members of Congress to get vaccinated and if not to wear masks is “exactly the type of abuse” as murdering Jews in gas chambers during the Holocaust and David Brody nods along. No follow up. pic.twitter.com/inXfD8UBiG — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) May 22, 2021

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy issued a strong public rebuke.

“Marjorie is wrong, and her intentional decision to compare the horrors of the Holocaust with wearing masks is appalling. The Holocaust is the greatest atrocity committed in history. The fact that this needs to be stated today is deeply troubling,” the California Republican said in a statement, according to The Hill.

“At a time when the Jewish people face increased violence and threats, anti-Semitism is on the rise in the Democrat Party and is completely ignored by Speaker Nancy Pelosi,” he said.

“Americans must stand together to defeat anti-Semitism and any attempt to diminish the history of the Holocaust. Let me be clear: the House Republican Conference condemns this language.”

Lauren Fine, a spokeswoman for Minority Whip Steve Scalise, similarly said the congressman “does not agree with these comments and condemns these comparisons to the Holocaust. We also need to be speaking out strongly against the dangerous anti-Semitism that is growing in our streets and in the Democrat party, resulting in an alarming number of horrific violent attacks against Jews.”

Twitter was abuzz Tuesday, with House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik criticizing Greene — who sought to fight fire with fire and explain her remarks as others joined in her defense.

Equating mask wearing and vaccines to the Holocaust belittles the most significant human atrocities ever committed. We must all work together to educate our fellow Americans on the unthinkable horrors of the Holocaust. #NeverAgain — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) May 25, 2021

The Fake News has my permission to use this video from last week in your news reports. https://t.co/nmoPAezy5g — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 25, 2021

2. At a time when the Socialist Democrats and the Jihad Squad are supporting terrorists Hamas, and their supporters are attacking Jewish people on the streets of America, — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 25, 2021

4. Their attempts to shame, ostracize, and brand Americans who choose not to get vaccinated or wear a mask are reminiscent of the great tyrants of history who did the same to those who would not comply. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 25, 2021

I never compared it to the Holocaust, only the discrimination against Jews in early Nazi years.

Stop feeding into the left wing media attacks on me.

Everyone should be concerned about the squads support for terrorists and discrimination against unvaxxed people.

Why aren’t they? https://t.co/z1zotvegg9 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 25, 2021

Notice the people who are fake outraged about MTG’s Holocaust comparison are the same people who are perfectly ok with AOC & the squad essentially calling for a new Holocaust in Israel & inciting violence against American Jews. — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) May 25, 2021

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell offered a terse assessment of Greene’s comment.

“Once again an outrageous and reprehensible comment,” the Kentucky Republican said, according to CNN.

