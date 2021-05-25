Combined Shape
Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia arrives for a House Republican caucus candidate forum at the U.S. Capitol on May 13, 2021, in Washington, D.C.
Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia arrives for a House Republican caucus candidate forum at the U.S. Capitol on May 13, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Republicans Blast Rep's 'Outrageous' Comparison to the Holocaust

Jack Davis May 25, 2021 at 4:11pm
Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia faced withering attacks Tuesday from fellow Republicans over comments she made likening discrimination against people who are not vaccinated against the coronavirus to the treatment of Jews in Nazi Germany.

Greene tweeted her contention that evolving rules regarding proof of vaccination could be a source of discrimination.

“Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi’s forced Jewish people to wear a gold star. Vaccine passports & mask mandates create discrimination against unvaxxed people who trust their immune systems to a virus that is 99% survivable,” she tweeted on Tuesday.

The remark followed a comment last week in which Greene vented her outrage over Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision that Republican members of the House who wanted to be on the floor without a mask must first submit proof of vaccination.

“You know, we can look back at a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second class citizens, so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany,” Greene said, according to CNN. “And this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy issued a strong public rebuke.

“Marjorie is wrong, and her intentional decision to compare the horrors of the Holocaust with wearing masks is appalling. The Holocaust is the greatest atrocity committed in history. The fact that this needs to be stated today is deeply troubling,” the California Republican said in a statement, according to The Hill.

“At a time when the Jewish people face increased violence and threats, anti-Semitism is on the rise in the Democrat Party and is completely ignored by Speaker Nancy Pelosi,” he said.

“Americans must stand together to defeat anti-Semitism and any attempt to diminish the history of the Holocaust. Let me be clear: the House Republican Conference condemns this language.”

Lauren Fine, a spokeswoman for Minority Whip Steve Scalise, similarly said the congressman “does not agree with these comments and condemns these comparisons to the Holocaust. We also need to be speaking out strongly against the dangerous anti-Semitism that is growing in our streets and in the Democrat party, resulting in an alarming number of horrific violent attacks against Jews.”

Twitter was abuzz Tuesday, with House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik criticizing Greene — who sought to fight fire with fire and explain her remarks as others joined in her defense.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell offered a terse assessment of Greene’s comment.

“Once again an outrageous and reprehensible comment,” the Kentucky Republican said, according to CNN.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




