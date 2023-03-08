Republicans in the House have introduced a bill that, if passed, would give parents the right to know what is going on in their children’s classrooms like never before.

At a time when teachers are pushing “woke” and gender ideologies on children, the resolution could be the answer to winning the war against the ongoing indoctrination of America’s students by so-called progressives.

Anyone with children enrolled in a public school should only hope for such oversight.

Rep. Julia Letlow of Louisiana introduced the bill a week ago, joined by 106 cosponsors.

H.R. 5, or the Parents Bill of Rights Act, lays out five pillars to ensure parents and legal guardians of kids in American schools have adequate resources to have a say in what is being taught to their children.

More than anything, the bill is a demand for transparency, as Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy noted.

During a media briefing last week to introduce the legislation, he said, “That’s what today is all about: It’s about every parent, mom and dad, but most importantly about the students in America,” according to Fox News.

The House speaker accurately pointed out that distance learning during the pandemic offered parents a rare look inside modern classrooms.

And many did not like what they saw.

Should there a "Parents Bill of Rights"? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“The pandemic was so difficult for our entire nation,” McCarthy stated. “But the one thing that came out of it, we start seeing what was being taught in our schools. We were seeing what they were reading.”

McCarthy added, “That’s something we should have every day, but then we had to fight to find it out, and then when we fought to make our voice, we were attacked. No longer will that take place.”







McCarthy laid out its five pillars both during the speech and through a comment on his website.

“The Parents Bill of Rights … in built on five pillars: The right to know what’s being taught in your schools and actually see it. The right to be heard, and not sued for asking. The right to see your school budgets and to understand how they’re spending the money. The right to protect your child’s privacy, and for the teacher not to be the parent. The parent is always the parent. And the right to be updated on any violent activity at school,” McCarthy said.

While advocates for radical gender ideology and critical race theory try to paint parents’ rights as an issue of class or race warfare, the speaker commended the bill for being an equalizer.

“It doesn’t matter the color of your skin, your wealth. When you have a child, that is the most important thing in your life,” he said. “One thing we know in this country is education is the great equalizer. And we want to parents to be empowered, and that’s what we’re doing here today.”

Not only could such a bill offer parents more peace of mind when they send their children to school, but it is also a winning issue — if parents in Virginia are any indication.

Former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe dismissed the notion that parents are entitled to have a say in their kids’ education during the state’s 2021 gubernatorial race.

His opponent, now-GOP Governor Glenn Youngkin, was carried to victory in a state that had been written off as a blue firewall.

American parents want a say in what their children are told by adults who too often have motives beyond the curriculum and character development.

McCarthy and House Republicans can offer them that while simultaneously showing undecided voters the party is one that will protect those who are at the mercy of a broken education system that is influenced by corrupt unions and morally bankrupt adults.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.