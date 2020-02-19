In Response to Bloomberg's Trashing Farmers, Paul Harvey's 'God Made a Farmer' Recording Goes Viral

The reinvention of former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who is surging in the Democratic primary polls, is not going as well as he could wish for.

Old videos of the billionaire’s comments are coming to the surface, including one he made about how simple it is, in his liberal elite mind, to be a farmer. And Vice President Mike Pence had the perfect response.

“You dig a hole, you put a seed in, you put dirt on top, add water, up comes the corn,” Bloomberg said in 2016, according to a clip shared by the campaign of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Billionaire Bloomberg claims he “could teach anybody to be a farmer,” even implying that farmers don’t have the same level of “skillset” or “grey matter” as folks in tech jobs. So demeaning, elitist, and out-of-touch it’s appalling. pic.twitter.com/Auplmdq56m — Anna Kelly (@AnnaKellyWI) February 17, 2020

TRENDING: Dershowitz Bombshell: I Have Proof Obama Personally Asked FBI To Help Soros Investigate Someone

The former mayor’s campaign manager, Kevin Sheekey, described the comments as being taken “completely out of context,” Fox News reported.

But the context, which is the rest of his statement, where he basically says that people in the information industry are smarter than farmers, did not help him.

“Now comes the information economy and the information economy is fundamentally different because it’s built around replacing people with technology and the skill sets that you have to learn are how to think and analyze, and that is a whole degree level different.

“You have to have a different skill set, you have to have a lot more gray matter,” the billionaire said.

Do you think Michael Bloomberg is an out-of-touch elitist? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (21 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The clip would be played again and again in Midwestern states by President Donald Trump’s campaign if Bloomberg were to be the Democratic nominee.

It is the typical big-city elitism that doomed the Democrats in the 2016 presidential election, and they appear to be determined to lose again in 2020.

In response to Bloomberg’s ridiculous and condescending comments, Pence shared a clip of Paul Harvey’s “God Made a Farmer” speech.

So God Made a Farmer 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/sbXSugMNyO — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) February 17, 2020

RELATED: Americans Horrified as Bloomberg's Comments on 95-Year-Old Cancer Patient Come to Light

“And on the eighth day, God looked down on his planned paradise and said, ‘I need a caretaker.’ So God made a farmer,” the clip begins.

“God said, ‘I need somebody willing to get up before dawn, milk cows, work all day in the fields, milk cows again, eat supper, then go to town and stay past midnight at a meeting of the school board.’ So God made a farmer.

“God said, ‘I need somebody willing to sit up all night with a newborn colt and watch it die, then dry his eyes and say, ‘Maybe next year.’ I need somebody who can shape an ax handle from a persimmon sprout, shoe a horse with a hunk of car tire, who can make harness out of haywire, feed sacks and shoe scraps; who, planting time and harvest season, will finish his forty-hour week by Tuesday noon, and then pain’n from ‘tractor back,’ put in another seventy-two hours.’ So God made a farmer,” it said.

“God said, ‘I need somebody strong enough to clear trees and heave bails, yet gentle enough to tame lambs and wean pigs and tend the pink-combed pullets, who will stop his mower for an hour to splint the broken leg of a meadowlark.’ So God made a farmer.

“It had to be somebody who’d plow deep and straight and not cut corners. Somebody to seed, weed, feed, breed and rake and disc and plow and plant and tie the fleece and strain the milk. Somebody who’d bale a family together with the soft strong bonds of sharing, who would laugh and then sigh, and then reply, with smiling eyes, when his son says he wants to spend his life doing what dad does. So God made a farmer”

That is something Bloomberg cannot comprehend. Perhaps if there was a poem that more accurately described what he is all about he would get it.

Something like “God said ‘I need someone to show how dangerous it is to have an out-of-touch elitist in a position of power. Someone who wants to ban, scam, has no plan and is a year away from needing a bedpan.’ So God made Mike Bloomberg.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.