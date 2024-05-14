Return of the Redskins? NFL Head Coach Caught in 'Bootleg' Merchandise with Subtle Allusion
The NFL’s most debated team name might not be completely retired yet.
New Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn on Saturday wore a T-shirt seeming to reference the previous name of his team, the Washington Redskins.
The apparel featured a Native American-style headdress feather next to the updated Commanders logo.
Quinn, 53, was speaking at a news conference amid a Commanders rookie minicamp on Saturday, according to Fox News.
Dan Quinn debuted a new Commanders shirt today too. Little bit of a throwback to the old logo. If it’s for sale, it will definitely sell. pic.twitter.com/pJbYkzXv8e
— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 11, 2024
The shirt appears to be unlicensed, with sClarence Hill Jr., a sportswriter with the the Fort Worth, Texas, Star-Telegram, deeming it “bootleg” clothing.
Dan Quinn in bootleg merchandise. The NFL is not going to like this https://t.co/MpcJTHJyEM
— Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) May 11, 2024
Quinn addressed why he wore the unlicensed shirt in media remarks on Tuesday.
“I think one of the parts of me taking this job, I was excited to bridge the past and the present.”
Dan Quinn on the T-shirt: “I think one of the parts of me taking this job, I was excited to bridge the past and the present. What a cool privilege that is to do. I also recognize there’s a lot of layers to that. So, it was a great lesson for me. What I really hate is that any…
— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) May 14, 2024
The defensive-minded coach was mindful to express distaste for the distraction away from the Commanders’ roster and their young players.
“What I really hate is that any attention that would’ve been taken away from these rookies and this awesome crew.
“Nobody wants to do that.”
The Commanders provided “no organizational comment” in response to inquiry about Quinn wearing the shirt, according to NBC’s website Pro Football Talk.
The Washington Redskins name was retired in 2020 after years of criticism from progressive organizations, according to ESPN.
The team had played under the name since 1937.
Quinn was named head coach of the Commanders earlier this year after stints as defensive coordinator and head coach with the Dallas Cowboys, Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks.
