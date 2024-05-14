The NFL’s most debated team name might not be completely retired yet.

New Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn on Saturday wore a T-shirt seeming to reference the previous name of his team, the Washington Redskins.

The apparel featured a Native American-style headdress feather next to the updated Commanders logo.

Quinn, 53, was speaking at a news conference amid a Commanders rookie minicamp on Saturday, according to Fox News.

Dan Quinn debuted a new Commanders shirt today too. Little bit of a throwback to the old logo. If it’s for sale, it will definitely sell. pic.twitter.com/pJbYkzXv8e — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 11, 2024

The shirt appears to be unlicensed, with sClarence Hill Jr., a sportswriter with the the Fort Worth, Texas, Star-Telegram, deeming it “bootleg” clothing.

Dan Quinn in bootleg merchandise. The NFL is not going to like this https://t.co/MpcJTHJyEM — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) May 11, 2024

Do you think the Washington Commanders should return to their old Redskins team name? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Quinn addressed why he wore the unlicensed shirt in media remarks on Tuesday.

“I think one of the parts of me taking this job, I was excited to bridge the past and the present.”

Dan Quinn on the T-shirt: “I think one of the parts of me taking this job, I was excited to bridge the past and the present. What a cool privilege that is to do. I also recognize there’s a lot of layers to that. So, it was a great lesson for me. What I really hate is that any… — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) May 14, 2024

The defensive-minded coach was mindful to express distaste for the distraction away from the Commanders’ roster and their young players.

“What I really hate is that any attention that would’ve been taken away from these rookies and this awesome crew.

“Nobody wants to do that.”

The Commanders provided “no organizational comment” in response to inquiry about Quinn wearing the shirt, according to NBC’s website Pro Football Talk.

The Washington Redskins name was retired in 2020 after years of criticism from progressive organizations, according to ESPN.

The team had played under the name since 1937.

Quinn was named head coach of the Commanders earlier this year after stints as defensive coordinator and head coach with the Dallas Cowboys, Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.