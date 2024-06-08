Patrick Leonard Sajak wasn’t exactly a household name when he first stepped in for former “Wheel of Fortune” host Chuck Woolery at the end of 1981.

“Welcome to ‘Wheel of Fortune,'” Sajak said in his debut episode before cutting right to his trademark humor.

“Please do not adjust your sets at home; Chuck Woolery has not shrunk,” Sajak said jokingly. “A lot of people are playing with their vertical hold right now.

“As [voice-over announcer Jack Clark] mentioned, my name is Pat Sajak, and I’ve been fortunate enough to wander onto the set of a very successful program. Has been for a long time.”

Those were the first words Sajak said on the legendary game show after succeeding Woolery, who had hosted “Wheel” since it began in 1975. Woolery left the show “to concentrate on other areas of his career,” as Sajak said then.

Fast-forward to 2024, and the now-household name of Pat Sajak offered his final words on Friday’s “Wheel of Fortune” as he rides off into the sunset following an illustrious career.

(The episode aired Friday but was filmed in early April, per The New York Times.)

You can watch them for yourself below:







“Well, the time has come to say goodbye,” Sajak said 41 seasons and over 8,000 episodes after that 1981 debut.

“I have a few thanks and acknowledgments before I go. And I want to start with all of you watching out there.

“It’s been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes, night after night, year after year, decade after decade.

“And I’ve always felt that the privilege came with a responsibility to keep this daily half-hour a safe place for family fun.

“No social issues, no politics, nothing embarrassing, I hope.

“Just a game,” said Sajak, who is retiring from “Wheel of Fortune” at the age 77.

The show certainly wasn’t without controversy, but Sajak’s turn running it is considered an unmitigated success by most pundits and critics.

You don’t last 40-plus years at the same job without doing something right.

And it also can’t be understated how much his co-workers will miss him, another hallmark of a very successful run at a job.







With Sajak’s departure, all eyes now are on his replacement, who will have massive shoes to fill.

That monumental task has been given to television host and personality Ryan Seacrest, 49, who many probably still remember for hosting “American Idol.”

Seacrest offered high praise to his predecessor in a Friday evening X post:

Pat, congratulations on an incredible run with @WheelofFortune! Your dedication, charm, and wit have made the show a beloved part of American television for decades. Your partnership with Vanna has been nothing short of iconic, and together, you’ve created countless wonderful… pic.twitter.com/nohk0Izrjm — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) June 8, 2024

“Pat, congratulations on an incredible run with @WheelofFortune!” Seacrest posted. “Your dedication, charm, and wit have made the show a beloved part of American television for decades. Your partnership with Vanna has been nothing short of iconic, and together, you’ve created countless wonderful memories for viewers.

“You’ve set the standard for hosts everywhere, and this marks the end of an era. Best wishes for all your future endeavors!”

Sajak plans to hit the Hawaii Theatre Center’s main stage in July 2025 to star in the original “Columbo” mystery thriller, “Prescription: Murder,” according to Fox News.

Former “Wheel” partner Vanna White, 67, will remain on the iconic show through the 2025-26 season. She joined “Wheel of Fortune” in 1982.

